Cascade Symphony’s two holiday concerts Dec. 15-16 to feature wide range of musical works, from Strauss to Williams

The musical works of Johann Strauss, John Williams and other legendary composers will be featured when the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) — under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky — presents two holiday concerts on Sunday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 16.

Both “Happy Holidays” performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

“We have prepared an exciting collection of classic Christmas carols, as well as delights from composers like Johann Strauss, Leroy Anderson, and John Williams,” Miropolsky said in a news release.

That collection features two favorites by 20th century American composer Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride and Sandpaper Ballet. A range of other musical favorites to be offered include composer Jerry Bock’s “Symphonic Dances” from Fiddler on the Roof, Percy Faith’s Pizzicato Polka, Strauss’s Pizzicato Polka and Bob Krogstad’s arrangement of Christmas at the Movies, Frederick Loewe’s “Medley” from My Fair Lady, John Cacavas’ arrangement of Christmas Music for Orchestra, and Williams’ “Medley” from Star Wars.

The orchestra will also perform a different take on familiar holiday music through American composer David Lovrien’s work entitled Minor Alterations, “which he called ‘Christmas Through the Looking Glass,’” Miropolsky said. “It is a medley of Christmas tunes transposed from major to minor keys, then disguised and layered!”

CSO concertmaster and violinist Christina Wu will be the evening’s soloist. She “will indulge us with the gorgeous ‘Meditation” from the opera Thais, by Jules Massenet, and stormy ‘Winter’ from Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic Seasons,” Miropolsky said.

The Chinese-born Wu is a versatile, charismatic and passionate soloist, chamber musician and educator. She was presented an award at the prestigious Cynthia Woods Mitchell International Young Artist competition and has given numerous performances across North America, Asia and Europe. In addition to serving as Cascade Symphony’s concertmaster, she also appears frequently with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, and plays principal second violin with the Seattle Chamber Orchestra and Seattle Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra. She also is a recurring artist at the AIMS Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria.

With special interest in music education in the local schools, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra has resumed – after a six-year hiatus due to the pandemic – sponsoring its Gold Medalist program, with participating student musicians from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools performing with Cascade Symphony musicians.

“Per CSO tradition, we are proud to welcome some of the best high school musicians in our area to perform side-by-side with us during the Sunday holiday concert,” Miropolsky said.

Ticket prices for each concert are: $30 for adults; $26 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. The ECA Box Office is open noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra and its full 2024-25 concert season is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.