Celebrate music’s trailblazers and rule breakers during Women Rock Day in Edmonds Jan. 3

Celebrate the trailblazers and rule breakers in music by participating in Women Rock Day in Edmonds Friday, Jan. 3.

You are invited to help make rock-and-roll history in Edmonds at this community-building event at the Old Opera House at 515 Dayton St. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Musicology Co. (a woman-owned local record store) and local promoters Edmonds Live Music will host this special day of celebration, recognizing trailblazers and rule breakers in the music industry. There will be live music from Trash Panda Go Kart, followed by a panel discussion of leaders from the Northwest music scene. The current announced lineup includes:

– Drea Marilyn: Seattle musician, film composer and educator.

– Anna Shreeve: Original general manager who started 107.7 The End.

– Karen Mason-Blair: Rock-and-roll photographer of many Northwest icons, such as Nirvana and Soundgarden.

– Liv Lazaga: Co-founder of Friends House Records.

– Rachel Field: Resonant Mastering.

– Kim Virant: Vocalist and musician.

The panel will be moderated by local musician and podcaster Jess Pillay. More speakers are being announced daily, and you can stay up to date by visiting the Musicology Co. website and Instagram.

Following the panel discussion, there will be ample time for networking with fellow participants and featured speakers and an opportunity to shop with vendors. The evening will wrap up with a party featuring live music performances and DJs.

Women Rock Day commemorates the day in 1987 when Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Women Rock Day is celebrated on Jan. 3 annually with events around the country. Musicology Co. owner Rachel Gardner said she is excited to put Edmonds on the map as one of these celebration destinations.

Whether you are a music industry veteran, an aspiring musician, a music fan or a community member who simply enjoys being in a room full of creative, innovative people, this event is for you. It’s free to the public, thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: Musicology Co., Edmonds Live Music, Engels Pub, Tidy Rebel, Hunniwater, Brigids Bottleshop, Pear Tree Consignment, Fisherman’s Village and Alan Hardwick Productions. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are still available to help produce this event.

For more information, email Rachel Gardner: rachel@musicologyco.com.