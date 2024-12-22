City Chat: What a year!

In some ways, those three words say it all. Yet, at the same time, they barely scratch the surface.

Over the past 12 months, the world has experienced historic elections, global unrest in places like the Middle East and Ukraine, groundbreaking advances in artificial intelligence — and let’s not forget, Taylor Swift wrapped up her record-setting world tour.

I always find myself reflective this time of year. It’s a chance to pause, take stock of the past and set our sights on the future.

Here in Edmonds, we’ve faced many challenges — some anticipated and others less so. I look forward to providing a detailed update on the state of our city this spring, but for now, I want to share some thoughts about who we are as a community.

I believe a community isn’t just where we live — it’s who we are. Edmonds has always been a special place.

It was once the edge of the frontier, built by people who gave up safety and comfort, and sometimes even their lives, to create something better. They didn’t survive by thinking “every person for themselves.” Instead, they believed in “all for the common cause,” using their heads, hearts and hands to build a future worth living for.

Today, we are the temporary stewards of this amazing city. We’ve been entrusted with the responsibility to shape its future, and that’s no small task. We face plenty of challenges, but I believe in our ability to solve them together — with courage, creativity and determination.

As we close out 2024 and prepare to celebrate 135 years as a city, I have two wishes for 2025:

For each of us personally: That we enjoy good health, happiness, great friendships, and are met with respect and empathy.

For our city: That we continue to work together to address our challenges and build an even stronger, more connected community.

Here’s to a new year filled with hope and possibilities. Thank you for being part of what makes Edmonds so special.

— By Mike Rosen, Mayor of Edmonds