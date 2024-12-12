Cline Jewelers to sponsor free holiday movie night events in Edmonds Dec. 13, 20

Cline Jewelers will be sponsoring two Holiday Movie Nights at the Edmonds Movie Theater Fridays, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. Swing by the cinema to enjoy holiday films and classic cartoons free of charge for the whole family.

“We love how enthusiastically our community embraces the holiday spirit,” said Cline Jewelers owner Andy Cline. “We’ve had a blast sponsoring these holiday movie nights in the past. It’s always fun to add a little more magic to the season. The best part of the holidays is enjoying quality time with friends and family, so we wanted to provide a place where our neighbors can do exactly that.

“Whether it’s the holiday season or just your typical day in Edmonds, we’re always trying to spread cheer to as many people in our community as possible,” Cline added.

The viewing schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 13

Holiday Cartoons – 3:30–4:30 p.m.

The Polar Express starts at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Holiday Cartoons – 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Elf starts at 5 p.m.

You can find more information here.