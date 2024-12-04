Council decides to increase traffic camera fines, pause boards, reduce police budget; another meeting set for Dec. 4

Pausing meetings of non-mandatory boards and commissions. Increasing fees for red light and school zone camera violations. Reducing the police department’s command staff budget by more than half a million dollars. Those were among the 2025-26 biennial budget amendments approved by the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night to address the city’s budget shortfall. The meeting finally ended at nearly 11:30 p.m. but councilmembers agreed to meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday to continue budget deliberations.

And the budget wasn’t the only focus of the evening. Prior to its regular 7 p.m. meeting, the council met to discuss a pre-annexation plan from the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority. (We’ll provide a separate story on that matter soon.)

Also during it regular meeting, the council heard a report summarizing changes made so far to the draft 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update and the plan’s transportation element. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the revised draft plan during its Dec. 10 meeting, where more details will be discussed.

The budget discussions began with Deputy Finance Director Kim Dunscombe introducing three staff-generated amendments. The first was a followup to the Edmonds Municipal Court’s request to the council last week for additional staffing and related costs to support the city’s new red light cameras. (The council approved the cameras earlier this year for two Edmonds intersections.)

The council last week approved those costs for 2025, but Dunscombe’s proposal called for extending court expenditures of $115,996.27 into 2026. In addition, the 2026 budget needed to account for a $500,000 reduction in revenue projected to come from the cameras. The net negative impact to the budget is $615,996.27. The council approved the expense through a motion from Councilmember Jenna Nand.

Dunscombe also proposed a revenue-neutral amendment that authorizes expenses for the Gateway Art Project near the Edmonds ferry holding lanes. The $129,500 project was funded through a combination of a state grant and matching funds from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. The motion by Council President Vivian Olson was approved.

The final staff amendment proposed removing the city’s $5 million “placeholder” interfund loan for 2026 that had been included in the biennial budget and replacing it with a $6 million levy lid lift in 2026 — assuming the voters approve it. Dunscombe explained that this shift would allow the city to spread out the repayments for the $7.5 million interfund loan already planned for 2025, noting the state auditor’s office recommends a three-year repayment period.

Councilmembers proposed delaying a discussion on the proposal until after the debate on other budget amendments is concluded — which could occur during the special meeting Dec. 4. But some spoke favorably about the idea, stating it would give taxpayers some certainty about what was to come in terms of a requested future tax increase.

“I think the sooner that our body can come to resolution on…signaling to the public and the administration about how much we’re going to go out for a levy lid lift, the more assurance [it would provide the public],” Nand said. “I mean, they could probably be more mad at us, but they’ll at least know how much we intend to ask for.”

Prior to moving on to council-generated budget amendments, Councilmember Chris Eck asked Dunscombe if she could provide a tally of how many staff positions the council had agreed to cut so far. The total is 22 positions although not all of those are full-time jobs, Dunscombe said. Eck also noted that the council through its budget amendments so far has brought back just one position that was originally proposed to be laid off — that of the police department’s community engagement coordinator.

Here is a summary of the council’s budget amendments considered Tuesday night:

From Councilmember Michelle Dotsch

Approved: Eliminating $75,000 in election costs from the 2026 budget. Dunscombe said she had allocated those on an as-needed basis in case the city needed to go to voters for a levy request, “but I also know that we can make that decision at a later time.”

Rejected: Eliminating $75,000 for ambulance fees in 2026 on the assumption that if voters approved annexation into the Regional Fire Authority, those costs would be covered.

Rejected: A proposal to reduce police professional services by $25,000 in both 2025 and 2026. After hearing Police Chief Michelle Bennett describe the important priorities this budget item covers — including fees for staff certification and training, Dotsch withdrew the amendment.

From Councilmember Susan Paine

Approved: a motion to increase violations for red light and school zone cameras from $130 to $145. “The purpose of this amendment is to increase traffic safety awareness through a more noticeable fine,” Paine said. “It’s anticipated that the red light cameras would bring an additional $210,000 in revenue, and the school zone cameras an additional $30,000,” she said. Nand voiced her opposition to the idea, stating it would unfairly impact those with limited incomes and would also make Edmonds an unfriendly city for visitors. Chen also opposed it, stating that the purpose of the cameras was for traffic safety, not revenue generation.

From Councilmember Chris Eck

Eck made a motion to reduce the police administration budget by one assistant chief, including salary and benefits, effective April 1 2025 through the rest of the year, and then through 2026. The change would save the city up to $232,500 in 2025 and up to $319,320 in 2026, Eck said. Nand proposed amending the measure to instead reduce the police command structure budget by the total of those two amounts — $551,800 — but have the department and mayor determine how best to accomplish that. Eck said she was comfortable with the amendment as long as the reduction amounts were distributed as originally proposed in both 2025 and 2026. In the end, the council approved Eck’s motion as amended by Nand.

From Councilmember Neil Tibbott

Approved: A motion to transfer $50,000 from the city’s homelessness response fund to the general fund, which Tibbott said would cover “current city program that support people experiencing homelessness or services that help prevent homelessness.”

Approved: A motion to reduce the police crime analyst position — costing $188,447 annually in salary and benefits — from the police department budget in 2025 and 2026. Tibbott explained that the current staff member in that position is leaving the city and that the city will look for alternative ways to do the work.

From Council President Vivian Olson

Approved: Placing “on standby status” for 2025-26 all of the city’s boards and commissions with the exception of the following mandated boards: Edmonds Planning Board, Civil Service Board, Disability Board, Lodging Tax Advisory Board and Cemetery Board. Olson said that while the financial impact of this decision appears modest — the total budgets represent just under $13,000 — “I have been told that in terms of staff time, it’s a very huge impact in the tune of half a million dollars. And we are doing furloughs, and we are cutting staff positions, and I think it’s critical this year that we don’t have our staff doing anything that they don’t have to do, so that the core things can get done,” Olson said. She also explained that a task force is underway “to evaluate and possibly recommend reorganization of the city’s boards and commissions or the city’s overall approach to seeking community engagement.” In addition, Olson stressed that special meetings of the boards and commissions could be called by the mayor or the council majority, but there would be no regular meetings. “The duration of the board member or commissioner term will not include any of the time on standby status,” she added. “So you still are appointed and will have your full term if that board continues as it is.”

