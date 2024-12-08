Council to begin deliberations Tuesday on regional fire authority annexation

The sometimes-heated discussion over how to provide Edmonds with top-quality fire and emergency medical services (EMS) at a reasonable cost is ramping up as decision time looms for the Edmonds City Council on whether to put one option — annexing into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) — before voters in April 2025.

The council got its first look Dec. 3 at the pre-annexation agreement developed through months of negotiations with South County Fire and City of Edmonds officials – documents that outline the process for Edmonds’ annexation into the RFA. Council President Vivian Olson said a decision could happen as soon as Dec. 10, when the measure comes before the council for “discussion and possible action.” Failing that, it will be back on the agenda for Dec. 17.

“We’re open to the possibility that we might be ready for action on the 10th,” she explained. “Right now, we’re waiting to see what input comes in this week, see where councilmembers are, whether they are feeling like they’re ready for a vote or whether they want more time.”

“If approved, it basically means we’re going to do it, but it’s not the vote to actually put it on the ballot — it’s just the vote to proceed along those lines,” she added. “It would give the green light to work on the next step that would, among other things, commit the city attorney and other staff to put in the time and effort to draft an ordinance that would include ballot language.”

You can read a run-down here of how Edmonds went from disbanding its own fire department in 2009 to contracting with Fire District 1 (now the Regional Fire Authority or RFA), and how it is now — following RFA’s cancellation of that contract — scrambling to make other arrangements for fire and EMS service.

The issue is complex and touches on issues ranging from impacts on property taxes to the fate of Edmonds’ three fire stations to equity with surrounding jurisdictions on whether one community is subsidizing the fire and EMS services to another. It has fanned fears of large tax hikes with no commensurate increase in levels of service and speculation on whether the RFA has Edmonds’ best interests at heart.

Residents weigh in

A group of residents and others opposed to RFA annexation have been working to generate support for other options, including continuing the city’s current model of contracting with the RFA for services, or even restarting an Edmonds fire department, which the city disbanded in 2010 as a cost-saving measure.

Edmonds resident Jim Ogonowski said he has serious concerns about annexing to the RFA, which he believes could increase taxpayer costs without commensurate benefits. He argues that the current interlocal agreement is a cost-plus contract with provisions for renegotiation, and criticizes the RFA’s move to a price model based on assessed valuation.

“I’m not necessarily opposed to it [annexation],” he explained. “But I am opposed to the strong-arm tactics that the RFA has used up to this point to bring us first to the negotiating table and then negotiating – in the way I see it — in bad faith, leaving us in a position that we’re all of a sudden giving away fire stations and incurring almost double the expense to the taxpayer for the same level of service. Those factors are enough “to justify a no vote on annexation,” he said.

Former Edmonds City Councilmember Ron Wambolt, who participated in the discussions that led up to the 2009 vote to disband the Edmonds Fire Department, said in recent My Edmonds News opinion piece that he now supports its reestablishment.

“The sole reason for this action [disbanding the fire department] was to reduce fire service costs for our city,” Wambolt wrote. “During the past 15 years this objective was consistently achieved as the annual savings often amounted to more than $1 million. Unfortunately, those savings became more than the RFA could any longer endure, so they notified the city, in accordance with the contract, they were terminating the contract in two years… Reestablishing our own fire department may require increased expenses, and possibly a vote for higher property taxes, but that’s preferable to not having full control of such a major expense. Choosing to join RFA is the easiest choice for our city council, but is clearly not the right choice for the taxpayers they are supposed to be representing.”

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen has also addressed the question of reestablishing the Edmonds Fire Department. In his recent interview with My Edmonds News, Rosen stated that given recent budget challenges, the city is not in a financial position to do this. He went on to explain that building a fire department means at least “a couple of years” hiring people and buying equipment before a single fire truck hits the road, during which time Edmonds still would have to contract with the RFA for fire/EMS. But right now, “the checkbook is empty,” and given the city’s current financial challenges taking on the extra expense is simply not viable, Rosen said.

“So, it might make sense at some point when time and need line up,” he concluded. “But opportunity sure doesn’t exist in the [current] scheme”

During a public hearing at the Dec. 3 regular city council meeting — whicht immediately followed the earlier special meeting devoted to the RFA issue — public comments were dominated by those in opposed to annexation. Common themes included the following:

Concerns about the financial terms of the RFA annexation, such as “significant” increases in property taxes and the overall cost of fire/EMS services compared to neighboring areas.

Criticism of the council’s negotiation process with the RFA, alleging that the council failed to get concessions or justification for the cost increases.

Calls for the council to delay the annexation and explore alternative options, such as an interlocal agreement with other cities or reestablishing an Edmonds-run fire department.

Allegations that some councilmembers have received campaign contributions from those associated with the RFA, creating a conflict of interest and questioning the transparency and objectivity of the decision-making process.

Requests for the RFA to open its books, provide detailed cost analyses and improve their response-time performance.

Concerns about the RFA’s business management, including the generosity of the firefighter benefits package and the lack of cost-cutting measures.

Frustration with the council’s perceived unwillingness to make difficult budget decisions, such as eliminating city jobs, while pursuing the RFA annexation.

Calls for more public outreach and transparency from the council to ensure residents are fully informed about the annexation and its financial implications.

Here are some examples:

“It is evident that some councilmembers have taken money from the Regional Fire Authority to help support their campaigns for city council,” said Theresa Hutchinson. “Those on the negotiating team who have taken money from the RFA have negotiated in bad faith. You have negotiated against the voters and their families.”

Another accused the council and negotiating team of not doing their “due diligence on the feasibility and the potential cost saving of having a fire EMS interlocal agreement with either Everett or Mukiteo (this option was investigated — as part of a consultant report — only with Shoreline) or having an Edmonds-run fire department.” The commentor went on to add that instead the council relied on the “flawed, incomplete and biased Fitch Associates consultant report to make that decision.”

Jim Ogonowski also testified, accusing former Mayor Mike Nelson’s administration of working behind the scenes to nudge the city toward annexation by encouraging the RFA to issue the December 2023 cancelation notice on Edmonds’ contract, and then proposing to resolve this by annexing to the RFA. “The council then voted 4-3 to adopt that resolution and go forward and evaluate annexation,” he added.

Another group of citizen has begun an online petition against annexation, citing dollar figures for tax impacts and numbers showing a pattern of rising costs with no increase in services. As of Friday, Dec. 6, the petition had collected 86 signatures, among them former city councilmember and mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis and former Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan.

The firefighters union perspective

South County Fire Cap. Zach Cash, who serves as political director of IAFF Local 1828, cited the sustainability and stability the RFA provides for firefighters, and the increasing importance of EMS services, which now comprise 80% of their calls. He went on to stress that a stable funding model is crucial for maintaining high-level service and predictable working conditions. Frustration with predictable funding has long been an issue for firefighters, and was one factor that contributed to Edmonds’ 2009 decision to close its city-run fire department and contract with Fire District 1.

Cash also pointed out how RFA annexation would avoid the regular negotiations with the firefighters union every time Edmonds’ individual contract is renewed.

“I feel like these negotiations often get unnecessarily contentious, leave bad blood at the end of the process, and risk estranging us from the people we want to serve,” he explained. “A permanent, sustainable funding model would avoid that.”

Some residents critical of RFA spending have cited the practice of sending multiple resources – personnel and equipment – to emergency situations where they might not be needed, asking if this could be more efficient. Cash defended that deployment model, explaining that it ensures adequate resources are sent to emergencies to cover all contingencies.

“I’ve been a certified paramedic for over 10 years,” he explained. “During this time, the scope of what we are doing has increased greatly and we’re often performing multiple procedures at the same time [e.g. CPR, intubation, connecting and monitoring IV drips and medication]. You never know when you go out what you’re going to encounter and how many EMTs you’ll need. We’re talking about saving lives here.”

The RFA perspective

My Edmonds News spoke with Fire Chief Bob Eastman, RFA Board Commissioner Ed Widdis and Communications Director Christy Veley to get the RFA’s response to the pros and cons of Edmonds annexing to the RFA.

They said that that the RFA offers increased flexibility and a broader range of services compared to the current contract, which is prescriptive and limits operational latitude. They discussed the regionalization benefits, such as cost efficiencies and resource sharing, and touched on the ownership and transfer of fire stations, emphasizing that the stations are owned by the citizens of Edmonds, not the city.

They listed the following key ways, from their perspective, of how RFA annexation would improve operational flexibility and resource allocation for the City of Edmonds:

The current contract model limits the fire chief’s ability to adjust staffing and deploy resources based on the specific needs of Edmonds. Joining the RFA would provide more flexibility to allocate resources across the entire region to meet demand. As part of the RFA, Edmonds would have access to a wider array of specialized services and resources, such as hazmat teams, marine units and community paramedics. This comprehensive service offering is not feasible for Edmonds to maintain on its own. The RFA can optimize station locations and staffing levels across the region to provide the most effective emergency response, rather than being limited to the three stations in Edmonds. This regional approach allows for better resource deployment. The RFA has a larger pool of on-duty personnel that can be rotated for critical tasks like CPR, airway management and IV access during major medical emergencies. This ensures high-quality care can be sustained for extended periods.

Regarding the increasingly contentious issue among residents regarding ownership of Edmonds’ fire stations, Eastman and Widdis both pointedly emphasized that in the view of the RFA, the fire stations are owned by the citizens, not by the city. (Note that the current plan for annexation to the RFA includes transfer of two of these fire stations — 16 and 20 — to the RFA. Fire Station 17, which is part of the Edmonds Public Safety complex, would be leased at no cost to the RFA).

“Those fire stations aren’t owned by the city, they’re owned by the citizens of Edmonds,” Widdis said. “They were specifically purchased by the citizens to provide fire service. So by voting, to join the RFA, they’re saying they want the RFA to provide their fire service and remove the city from the conversation of fire/EMS. They want the fire authority to do that work, and these assets come with that.”

An additional nuance to the issue of transferring the fire stations was added by Communications Director Christy Veley.

“The wording in the [proposed annexation] document says that in the unlikely event that these stations ever cease being fire stations, the citizens would be able to reacquire the property and get credit for the value of the properties at the time they were transferred to the RFA,” she said.

The conversation also touched on the trend of increased regionalization of government services beyond fire. Both Widdis and Eastman see this as a good thing that will help citizens and communities realize benefits from economies of scale, including such things as bulk purchasing, centralized training, shared leadership and administration, and access to a wider array of specialized equipment that would be out of reach for smaller localized fire departments.

As the Edmonds City Council approaches this critical vote, we asked Mayor Rosen for his thoughts.

“The decision for Edmonds residents to consider joining the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) involves several factors, each carrying complex and emotional considerations,” he said. “As a community, we want to ensure that each individual who lives, works or visits Edmonds receives the very best emergency medical care, fire suppression and hazard response services available, at a cost that is both reasonable and affordable. Each option that has been explored — joining an RFA, rebuilding our own department, contracting with other jurisdictions or negotiating a new contract — required careful evaluation. There are long-term impacts of each option, including immediate costs, financial sustainability, service quality and community control. This is not a decision to be made lightly, and we need a solution that ensures the best outcome for Edmonds.

“There will be many voices expressing many opinions. I encourage residents to gather their own facts and engage in discussions, so they are confident that they can make an informed decision about the future of fire and emergency services in Edmonds,” he continued. “We will be offering multiple opportunities for community members to engage directly and ask questions, express concerns, and share their views about the potential changes to fire and emergency services. We want to ensure that all voices are heard.”

— By Larry Vogel