Deck the hulls: Over 600,000 to travel by state ferry this holiday season

More than 600,000 people are expected to sleigh their way onto a state ferry between Friday, Dec. 20 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Those boarding in a vehicle should plan for long lines and wait times as travelers make their merry way to or from their holiday season getaways, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Near the end of the busy travel period, a new winter sailing schedule for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route will take effect Sunday, Dec. 29. Times were updated for the first time in more than a decade to improve on-time service. Weekend interisland service was also added for this winter. Washington State Ferries continues to work with the community on new schedules for spring/fall and summer.

Holiday season ferry travel tips

To help navigate the crowds, customers are encouraged to download and use the Washington State Department of Transportation’s mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal.

The app and website allow users to:

– See sailing schedules by route.

– View live terminal conditions and traffic cameras.

– Check for rider alerts that provide service updates by route.

– Monitor a real-time map for the location of each operating vessel.

– Make vehicle reservations for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend/Coupeville route.

Busy travel times

With Christmas falling on a Wednesday, it’s difficult to predict when people will be traveling. However, the busiest sailings will likely be centered around the weekend before and after the holiday. Historically, far fewer people catch a ferry during New Year’s week. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early-morning or late-night sailing or using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible.

Holiday schedules

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, there will be a few changes to the daily schedules on the Edmonds/Kingston and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth runs will operate on weekend timetables on both days. Holiday changes are marked on the schedules for each route.

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan for potential holiday travel backups and delays by checking real-time traffic information on the WSDOT mobile app or online using the WSDOT travel map feature.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.