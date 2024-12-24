Dining Dog to donate canine Christmas cuisine to PAWS pups

As she has done for nearly 20 years, Dining Dog founder Dorothy Chagas will deliver holiday meals and treats to dogs at Lynnwood-based PAWS this Christmas.

While generous community members often provide clothes, food and toys for those in need, Chagas said that human kindness shouldn’t end with humankind.

“Nobody visits the dogs on Christmas,” Chagas said.

Since 2005, when she opened the doors of her internationally famous Dining Dog in Edmonds, Chagas has provided holiday meals and treats for the PAWS pups.

Dining Dog relocated to Lynnwood in early 2019 and, in 2020 began offering delivery for four-legged friends and their pet parents during pandemic restrictions.

All meals are made from canine-friendly ingredients such as brown rice flour, yogurt and carob. Savory meat snacks, birthday cakes and cupcakes are also available.

Her treats have been shipped worldwide to celebrities such as Sharon Osbourne, Joan Rivers and Yes drummer Alan White — whom she credits for getting her treats known by celebrities.

“He was such a nice person,” Chagas said of White.

Chagas doesn’t know how many meals she must prepare until hearing from PAWS a few days before Christmas, but she usually creates between 20 and 30.

This Christmas morning, as eager children open presents, Chagas will be dressed in a festive outfit and spreading cheer to the good dogs at PAWS who are up for adoption. Since there are no bad dogs, each one gets a gold star on its forehead.

“It’s a good feeling,” Chagas said.

— By Rick Sinnett