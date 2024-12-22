Dive into 2025: Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge set for Jan. 1

It’s time to dive into the New Year during the 18th annual Polar Bear Plunge, hosted by The Edmonds Uplift Society at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. The event will be at Brackett’s Landing beach at the foot of Main Street — just north of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry terminal — and all are invited to participate.

The event traditionally draws several hundred people for a cold-water dip on New Year’s Day. It begins with a pre-function Uplift Society membership meeting at noon at Daphne’s Bar, located at 415 1/2 Main St.

The Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge got its start in 2008 by Daphne’s Bar owner Brian Taylor. He had participated in similar events elsewhere over the years, and one evening over a few drinks with friends it was suggested that the time was ripe to institute a polar bear plunge in Edmonds. Inspired by a 1932 photograph from the Edmonds Historical Museum archives showing the Edmonds Uplift Society, a prohibition-era drinking club, Taylor and others decided to revive the Uplift Society as the event sponsor. In recognition, the museum donated a print of the original Uplift Society members hoisting a few cold Rainiers, and that image continues to occupy a place of honor at Daphne’s.