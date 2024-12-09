Edmonds council to review EIS for Comprehensive Plan, discuss regional fire authority annexation during Tuesday meetings

A public hearing on the draft 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update, consideration of the related final environmental impact statement (EIS) and a discussion about placing a measure before voters regarding regional fire authority (RFA) annexation are among the items before the Edmonds City Council during two meetings starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

During the 5:30 p.m. special meeting (full agenda here) the council will discuss the final EIS related to the Comprehensive Plan. Then, at the 7 p.m. business meeting (agenda here), councilmembers will have several major agenda items before them. They include:

– A public hearing on the city’s draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

– A public hearing on the Creative District Gateway Art Project.

– Renewal of the contract with the Snohomish County Public Defender Association.

– Frances Anderson Center investment grade audit payment.

– Discussion/potential action regarding fire/EMS services options. (Read more in our story here.)

Both meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also view them remotely at this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.