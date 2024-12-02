Edmonds Floretum Garden Club wreath sale Dec. 7

The elves at the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club are busy crafting artful and clever wreaths, mug arrangements and swags for your upcoming holiday needs. Made from locally sourced greens, these gorgeous creations will persist through December.

Stop by 310 Sunset Ave. N in Edmonds on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come early for the best selection. Proceeds fund club activities, including supporting school gardens.