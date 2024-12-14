Edmonds Holiday Market canceled Saturday due to high winds 1 hour ago 3 The City of Edmonds said that the Edmonds Holiday Market for Saturday, Dec. 14 has been canceled due to high winds, which create unsafe conditions. The holiday trolley will be operating Saturday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.