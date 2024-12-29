Edmonds man arrested for first-degree manslaughter following death of husband

A 47-year-old Edmonds man was arrested for first-degree manslaughter early Sunday morning after his 34-year-old husband was found dead in their home in the 8800 block of 238th Street Southwest.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Shane Hawley, the event started out as a domestic violence call, during which the 47-year-old man reported that his husband was having a violent mental health breakdown. The caller said his husband had one violent episode earlier in the evening, and he used a physical neck restraint to calm him down. “After a second episode, a few hours later, he again used a neck restraint to get him to calm down,” Hawley said.

Officers who responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday found the 34-year-old man “deceased on the floor,” Hawley added.

After talking with the 47-year-old man, officers found probable cause to arrest him for manslaughter. He was taken to the police station for an interview and detectives responded to process the crime scene.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.