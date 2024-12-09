Edmonds photographer Karen Mason-Blair to showcase her legends of grunge at Musicology Co. Dec. 19

You might not know her name, but you may have seen her images. She has one of the only pictures of Kurt Cobain smiling, wearing his famed white sunglasses.

Local photographer, long-time Edmonds resident and Edmonds High grad Karen Mason-Blair will be at Edmonds Musicology Co. from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 showcasing rarely seen images and signing her book The Flannel Years. There will be ‘90s music by the Musicology DJ Collective.

Mason-Blair’s photos have graced the covers of albums and have been featured in publications such as Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine. Known for her iconic photography of grunge legends of the 1990s, she has pictures in several galleries, such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the local Museum of Pop Culture.

With a career spanning over three decades, Mason-Blair’s work features exclusive photographs of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Joan Jett and many more.

Her photographs are not just images; they are the result of deep, personal connections. As a close friend to many of the band members, Mason-Blair captured intimate moments that are truly authentic.

Mason-Blair’s images will also be on display and for sale. Working closely with Musicology owner Rachel Gardner, the two have put together an Art Walk event that every grunge and music fan will appreciate.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Karen Mason-Blair in person and take a selfie in front of a life-size photo of Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic wearing Santa hats (black Santa hats provided).