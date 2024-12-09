Edmonds Planning Board Dec. 11 to discuss development code updates

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, Dec. 11 meeting is scheduled to discuss the city’s approach to updating Edmonds development codes in 2025 to meet state requirements and to advance the goals and policies of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also view it remotely at this link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.