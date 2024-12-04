Edmonds Planning Board to review revised draft transportation element, Comprehensive Plan Dec. 4

The Edmonds Planning Board will review the revised draft transportation element of Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan update as well as the overall plan during a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Edmonds City Hall’s third-floor Fourtner Room, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can also view the meeting remotely at this link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen via telephone : US:US: +1 253 215 8782.

The complete agenda is available here.