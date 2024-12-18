Edmonds police arrest man suspected of selling narcotics out of Hwy 99 motel room

A months-long narcotics investigation by Edmonds police led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Edmonds man suspected of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from a room at the St. Frances Motel on Highway 99.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, police served a search warrant at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, recovering methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, prescription pills and $1,200. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

The investigation was led by the department’s problem-solving emphasis team (PSET), McClure said. “Earlier this year, EPD officers had investigated a near overdose death of a child in a different room at this location. PSET began looking further into the drug culture at this motel and developed credible information that led to this search warrant,” he said.

Edmonds police “will continue to work with motel owners to ensure that they do not endorse or permit criminal activity, as this conduct directly impacts other area businesses and our Edmonds community’s health, safety and quality of life,” McClure said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may occur, he added.