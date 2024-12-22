Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 11-17, 2024

Dec. 11

400 block Main Street: Three adults stole jewelry from a store. Suspects not found.

21900 block Highway 99: A gold wedding ring was stolen off a man’s hand.

200 block 5th Avenue: A woman turned in a rifle to police.

70 West Main Street: A woman was booked for physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant and was booked into Snohomish County Jail

Dec. 12

500 block 5th Avenue: A warrant was picked up from King County Jail.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman found a gun and turned it into the police department.

23600 block Highway 99: A man suspected of shoplifting was trespassed from a supermarket.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrants.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for third-degree theft.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was transferred between jails for a warrant.

3400 block 132nd Street Southeast: A K-9 unit assisted a neighboring agency with a robbery investigation.

Dec. 13

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control and charges for knowingly possessing a controlled substance. He was referred to the court.

22600 block Highway 99: A pharmacy was broken into overnight and medications were stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole items. He was cited and released.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who was arrested previously at WinCo called a loss prevention employee and threatened to “bring a gun to the store and shoot him.”

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for theft and a warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a hospital.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.

Dec. 14

18000 block 80th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest of a juvenile.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: Personal wagon carts were stolen from a property.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order by texting the protected person. Charges were referred.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was shattered. A purse was stolen from inside.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was bitten by his neighbor’s dog.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: An elderly man was assaulted by his wife. Both live in memory care. No arrests were made.

10100 Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree assault.

22500 block Highway 99: An adult couple had a verbal argument.

Dec. 15

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for third-degree theft.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A couple had a verbal argument.

23600 block Highway 99: Two unidentified men stole from a store.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman reported she has had her car damaged several times over the past six months. No suspects or leads.

Dec. 16

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a store and was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

7900 block 189th Place Southwest: A man wanted to report a threat from his ex-wife.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A man accessed a semi-secure facility under false pretenses.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A suspicious email was sent to the hospital.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order by texting the protected person; charges were referred.

200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft. He was cited and released.

7700 block 175th Street Southwest: A suspicious package was delivered to a residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A man, a woman and a juvenile female stole from store. They were arrested.

24100 block Highway 99: Several men walked out of a store with stolen merchandise and ran away from police on scene. They left in a truck. The merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.

24000 block 104th Place West: A man prowled an unlocked vehicle in the driveway of a home. Nothing was taken.

Dec. 17

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman heard neighbors yelling and throwing items.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting a grocery store employee. He was transported to county jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a local business.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A juvenile male reported his mother and mother’s boyfriend were physical.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A juvenile ran away from a foster home after being brought back. Juvenile is listed as missing/runaway.

23600 block Highway 99: Adults stole from a business.

23800 block Highway 99: Property was found.