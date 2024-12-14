Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 3-10, 2024

Dec. 3

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man exposed himself in public. He was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

228th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was involved in a hit-and-run collision.

200 block 5th Avenue North: An email threat was sent to a city employee regarding a third person.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for theft from a grocery store.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported a violation of a court order. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for theft and an outstanding warrant.

23500 block 76th Avenue North: A woman stole a package from a porch and was captured on camera.

Dec. 4

24200 block Firdale Avenue: An elderly woman was a victim of a scam and lost thousands of dollars. Limited suspect information.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and a woman dined and dashed from Denny’s.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported a hand truck stolen from her vehicle. The subject was located, cited and released.

800 block Daley Street: A woman reported identity theft.

22000 block Highway 99: A woman reported damage to her parked car.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman reported a vehicle prowl.

300 block Olympic Avenue: A woman requested a police report to assist with obtaining a fraudulent alert through IRS.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for a domestic violence court order violation.

Dec. 5

22700 block 105th Avenue West: A couple in a disagreement over each other’s actions was reported.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for vehicle trespass.

8100 block Lake Ballinger way: A business was burglarized. No subjects were located during a search of the building.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business. She was located and cited for third-degree theft.

8700 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported a woman stealing packages from his porch.

10200 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported burglary at a restaurant.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a drone search for an assault suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: Takeout food was stolen by an unknown man.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was contacted for drug use at a bus stop.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a department store was reported. No suspect were located.

21800 block Highway 99: A vehicle with a reported stolen plate on it was stopped. An investigation determined that the driver was the registered owner, and the plate belonged on the vehicle.

Dec. 6

24200 block Highway 99: An older-model BMW took off before a traffic stop.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A man left a silverware set on a bench in front of a business.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman robbed the Edmonds branch of Banner Bank. She wasn’t found during an area check.

7600 block 195th Street Southwest: Lost personal rings were reported.

Dec. 7

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A man with a court order violation was reported. Charges were referred to prosecutors office.

21300 block Highway 99: A northbound traffic stop led to a DUI arrest. The driver was transported to county jail.

24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a department store was reported. No suspect was located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

97th Place West/236th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

236th Street Southwest/97th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

200 block 97th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 8

24100 block Highway 99: A man was reported to be a theft suspect.

23200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was reported. No suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: A man reported damage to his vehicle.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported a verbal dispute.

23600 block 97th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported.

Dec. 9

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for criminal trespass.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a store. He was not located.

600 block West James Street: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man on a private property was trespassed.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile reported his parents did not want him home.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was located with stolen plates.

21500 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman reported she believed someone entered and exited her home.

23900 block Highway 99: A resident reported attempted burglary at their residence. Suspects were no longer at the scene when police arrived.

Dec. 10

23600 Highway 99: A woman who attempted to steal from a store was tresspassed.

23600 block 97th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported.

21900 block 78th Place West: Social security being used without consent reported. No suspect information.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A man and woman had several cars at their residence vandalized. Possible suspect information.

24200 block 104th Place West: A woman was asked to a leave residence after a verbal argument.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

8400 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between family members reported.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman assaulted a man.

24100 block Highway 99: A man who walked out of a retail store with unpaid merchandise was cited and released.