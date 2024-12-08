Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, 2024

Nov. 19
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.
23500 block Highway 99: A man reported being robbed at gunpoint. An area check and K9 track were performed, and no subject was located.
23500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle out of Seattle Police Department was recovered.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two adults dined and dashed at a restaurant. The suspects were not located.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A female patient in mental health treatment complained about a male patient who was in a similar treatment.
1200 block 6th Avenue South: A woman reported identity theft.
900 block 7th Avenue South: An unidentified person made threats to kill an unknown person(s).
500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was released from King County Jail and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an Edmonds warrant.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A confrontation between a group of juveniles and men was reported.
22100 block Highway 99: A man obstructed a police officer’s theft investigation. He was booked on a crime and felony warrant.
23700 block Highway 99: A woman was injured in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision. See related story here.
Nov. 20
17200 block 77th Avenue West: A verbal dispute between a husband and wife was reported.
8700 block Olympic View Drive: A temporary order was served and a weapon was surrendered.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported a suspicious circumstance.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise and was arrested for theft.
18600 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman believed her previous partners forged her signature on official documents. No probable cause for a crime at this time.
22900 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft of a merchandise.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole a cartful of items from a department store.
22400 block Highway 99: A pickup truck collided with a bus and continued driving north on Highway 99.
Nov. 21
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole an item from a vehicle and was later charged with theft.
8500 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed and nothing was taken. There is no suspect information.
9800 block 239th Place Southwest: A report of damaged mailboxes was made. Possible wind storm damage.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from a medical facility.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft from a business.
24200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for outstanding felony warrants and booked into jail.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A disturbance between two men was reported.
21000 block 2nd Avenue West: A man assaulted a woman at a care facility.
800 block 9th Avenue South: A report of identity theft was made. No successful transactions or purchases. No suspect information.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
Nov. 22
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole personal belongings.
7000 block 181st Place Southwest: A man reported that his motorcycle license plate was stolen.
22500 block Highway 99: Two women were engaged in a confrontation over workout equipment at a gym.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for felony theft, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store. He was not located.
23700 block 84th Avenue West: A man was located in an abandoned property and was trespassed.
7700 block 236th Street Southwest: A fraud investigation was made. No suspect information.
200 block Admiral Way: Police assisted the fire department with drone deployment for a water rescue. See related story here.
20800 block 74th Avenue West: A man used his ex-wife’s information to apply for loans.
1400 block Olympic View Drive: A woman was trespassed.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business and was not located.
Nov. 23
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a hospital.
40 block Pine Street: A collision occurred and was investigated.
14500 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
22500 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle and was replaced with a stolen license plate from another jurisdiction.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who sprayed bug spray in a bathroom was trespassed from a business.
9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A domestic couple engaged in a verbal argument.
600 block Main Street: A man reported stolen keys. No suspect or leads.
200 block 10th Place North: Two women had a verbal argument.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported her vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. No suspect information at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for theft and possession of a controlled substance.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
Nov. 24
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was located in a patrol vehicle.
23800 block Highway 99: A business owner reported a theft of a TV from a motel. No suspect information.
Nov. 25
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for trespassing in a medical building. She was cited and released.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and third-degree theft.
10000 block Edmonds Way: A man reported his daughter violated a protection order.
600 block Main Street: A woman called to report her son was locked out of a residence.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man attempted to break into a family member’s home. He was arrested by police and booked into jail.
400 block Main Street: An intoxicated woman fought police officers over a lost car.
Nov. 26
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store. He was cited and released.
7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was booked for criminal trespassing.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
18000 block 76th Avenue West: An adult son and father had a verbal argument.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from Safeway. Due to medical issues, he was cited and released.
19200 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported a fraud.
9700 block 228th Place Southwest: A man possibly attempted to enter a residence. He is known by the homeowner. An investigation is pending.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for his warrant.
700 block Alder Street: A woman reported her check was stolen and cashed.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store. She was arrested by police and charged for theft.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject turned in their father’s old BB gun to Edmonds police station for destruction.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
Nov. 27
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A repossessed vehicle that was reported stolen was located.
236 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and was not located on an area check.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A man made threats toward employees.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
24100 block Highway 99: Four subjects stole three carts of items from a department store in an organized retail theft.
6900 block 160th Street Southwest: A woman reported an attempted identity theft.
6800 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a collision.
22500 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted a Mountlake Terrace officer with a DUI arrest.
22100 block 64th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with a vehicle recovery.
Nov. 28
240th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from Safeway. She was cited and released.
200 block 6th Avenue North: A woman reported that her daughter had been assaulted. The woman did not want to aid in prosecution.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant. He was transferred between jails.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for substance possession.
21900 block 95th Avenue West: A family got into a verbal altercation at dinner.
Nov. 29
600 block Giltner Lane: A bullet was fired through a residence. No injuries and no suspect information.
100 block Pine Street: Two vehicles were broken into. No suspect information.
1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle window was broken and items were stolen. No suspect information.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: An illegal crab pot was turned into Edmonds police for safekeeping.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: Drugs were seized from a man.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and booked into jail.
21600 block Highway 99: A woman reported threats were made.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and a woman stole from a business.
24100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot of a business.
21000 block 88th Place West: A resident reported smelling chemicals outside the residence. No evidence found at the location.
Nov. 30
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered on behalf of a neighboring agency.
21900 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman. He was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and a protection order violation.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a location for defecating in public.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise and evaded officers.
70 block Pine Street: Police responded to a single-vehicle collision. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Dec. 1
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a local business.
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted a neighboring agency on a disturbance call.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was stopped for trespassing. He was taken to jail for a felony warrant.
400 block Admiral Way: A report of a dog biting another dog at the off-leash dog park was made.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a hospital.
24000 block 79th Place West: A woman was located for fraudulent charges on her credit card.
Dec. 2
21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole merchandise from a store.
8200 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman requested a civil issue be documented in a report.
21900 block Highway 99: A man hit parked vehicles at a parking lot. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing merchandise and a felony warrant.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was assaulted by four juveniles.
