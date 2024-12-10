Edmonds Police Officers Association: We’ll take more budget cuts to maintain our department

As the City of Edmonds grapples with ways to address an estimated $13 million budget deficit, the president of the Edmonds Police Officers Association (EPOA) says the union’s membership is willing to accept additional staffing cuts to preserve the city’s police department.

“We don’t feel great about our department’s spending and we want to be the ones to step up and say, ‘We should cut more,'” EPOA President Will Morris said.

A main driver behind the association’s offer is to ensure the stability of the police department, Morris said. He pointed to what Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen is calling “exploratory meetings” between the city and sheriff’s offices in Snohomish County and King County about the possibility of contracting with either one of those agencies for police services as a cost-saving measure.

To close the city’s budget gap in 2025, Rosen’s draft biennial budget released Oct. 1 proposed a combination of staff reductions, job furloughs and revenue-generating ideas. Since that time, city department heads also offered $7 million in additional cuts, including proposals from the police department — with a budget of $19.7 million in 2025 and a $20.6 million in 2026 — to cut three positions (one has since been reinstated by the city council) as well cutting a half million dollars by restructuring the department’s command staff.

“We don’t feel like we’ve done enough,” Morris said in speaking for the EPOA membership, which includes 48 commissioned police officers and 15 support staff. Despite the city council’s elimination of two positions — a police records officer and a parking enforcement officer — and approving a reorganization plan to cut $551,800 over the next two years, “we aren’t cutting enough,” Morris said.

The Edmonds Police Officers Association is instead proposing that the city return to a “back to basics” police department while the city develops long-term solutions for its financial crisis. According to Morris, the city has a total of 54 officers — which includes its command staff of three commanders, two assistant chiefs and a police chief — along with the 15 support staff. He believes the department could afford to cut 10-15 positions and still be able to respond to 911 calls and patrol, and provide a detective unit and a training officer, as well as comply with public records requirements. There would be changes in duties, of course, such as patrol officers handling both parking enforcement and animal control, he said.

Morris said he’s aware of criticisms regarding the growth of the police department’s command staff, which now includes a chief, two assistant chiefs and three commanders. The addition of those new police command positions — approved by the council as part of the 2022 budget — were in response to a 2021 Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) audit that called the department’s management rank structure “dysfunctional” with no mid-level commanders.

“We understand the community’s comments about our [command structure] structure, Morris said. “We see the financial situation and know we are not going to be able to hire officers or support staff for a while. Is our command structure set up correctly and our department size? I don’t think any of our members would say that we have the correct structure.”

Morris said he has been proactive in his outreach on the matter — testifying at recent city council meetings and doing media interviews — because of the mayor’s recent meeting with the King County Sheriff’s Office about the possibility of contracting for services. Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett — who worked for the King County Sheriff’s Office as a contract police chief for several cities — said in a recent interview regarding her upcoming retirement that contracting with county police agencies is expensive and may not make sense organizationally. But Rosen said Monday he is considering all options for mitigating the city’s budget crisis.

“Throughout this budget season and as we’ve been navigating the fiscal emergency, I have consistently indicated that every possible option and solution would be considered,” Rosen said in a statement Monday. “That doesn’t mean we will do them, but I do believe it is wise for us to identify them. As potential options are identified, the first step is to explore if they are even viable.”

Morris said that police officers association members were also frustrated by the news that the mayor was speaking with the King County Sheriff’s Office prior to having an official conversation with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. (Bennett said in her recent interview that members of her staff had contacted Snohomish County about the possibility of contracting with them but were told such a contract would be “really, really expensive.” She also said the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office currently lacks the infrastructure and personnel to accommodate Edmonds’ police calls. When asked about that, Morris said he believes those were informal conversations, and that he had heard from his public safety counterparts in Snohomish County that there is definite interest in such a contract with Edmonds.

He added that the cost of Edmonds contracting with King County would be “significantly higher” than contracting with Snohomish County, which already serves nearby unincorporated areas, including Esperance.

As the police association offers to cut additional staff, Morris said that his members are also frustrated that 18 months ago, during Mayor Mike Nelson’s administration, officers were told the department had plenty of money to spend. “So we buy things before we are able to implement them and [before we] have a tangible way to provide the services,” Morris said. Two examples he offered: The department purchased bicycles for a police bicycle unit that is rarely used and it also bought dive equipment, but no one on the police staff is dive certified.

“There’s no bandwidth” for staff to implement the new programs and “just no follow through,” Morris said.

Morris added that officers are well aware of the tax fatigue facing residents: Depending on what the city council decides, there may be a public vote in 2025 on whether to annex into the regional fire authority (RFA), which would increase property taxes. And the city council has already agreed to place a property tax levy lid lift on the ballot in 2026. In addition, Snohomish County just raised property taxes by 4% and Washington State also has a budget deficit.

All of those competing priorities are why Mayor Rosen said he wants to ensure that all options are on the table, including the possibility of contracting for police services.

“The time to identify potential actions is now,” Rosen said. “It is not prudent to wait until things like the RFA or levy lid have been decided by voters later in 2025. As a city, it is critical we create a preferred plan but also develop Plans B and C should Plan A not come to fruition.

At the same time, with the city’s budget problems, some Edmonds police officers are looking at leaving for other cities that are offering thousands of dollars in lateral recruiting bonuses, Morris said.

According to Morris, the bottom line is this: “We are aware of the isues that are going on in the community. We are just as concerned and we want to be part of the solution. We feel like we can provide a good service and maybe go back to a basic police department while a financial solution is being developed.”

“We have a great police force in Edmonds,” Rosen said. “I look forward to working with the council and the union to find ways to fix the budget, fix our structural issues, maintain our police force, and ensure the safety of our residents.”

