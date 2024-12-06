Edmonds police searching for woman suspected of robbing Banner Bank Friday

Edmonds police are searching for a woman suspected of robbing the Edmonds branch of Banner Bank late Friday morning.

The suspect entered the branch, located in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest, around 11:15 a.m. and implied she had a weapon, although no weapon was seen, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Shane Hawley said. She is described as an Asian female of unknown age.

The suspect left the bank on foot. Call 911 if you see her or have any details.