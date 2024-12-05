Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Dec. 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of November 12, 2024 & December 3, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. DISCUSSION

A. Commission Planning

B. Rules Governing the Transaction of Port Commission Business

C. Port Commission Delegation of Authority

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81796608345 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: 817 9660 8345

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds