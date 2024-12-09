Edmonds School Board directors scheduled to elect 2024-2025 officers Dec. 10 

The Edmonds School Board of Directors during its Tuesday, Dec. 10 meeting is scheduled to nominate and vote for board officers for the 2024-2025 school year.

The positions include president, vice president and legislative representative.

Also scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting is a fall sports recognition event.

Items scheduled for a review and vote by the board of directors:

– A revised board policy regarding student discipline: The updates to the policy and procedure are based on key changes that the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction made through its emergency rules.

– A revised board policy regarding employment disclosures, certification requirements, assurances and approval.

– A contract award to North Coast Electric for the secondary LED lighting project at Lynnwood High School.

– Approval of school board legislative priorities for 2025

In addition, the board will review the revised the board policy regarding students experiencing homelessness, enrollment rights and services. No action is scheduled to be taken.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.