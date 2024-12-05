Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for November 2024

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Tiffany Simmons

Last year, my father passed away, and I was struggling with school. This year, I don’t want to fall behind like I did before. I want to graduate, and I want to do well.

As shared through her nomination: Tiffany Simmons has been knocking it out of the park this semester. Her classes are on pace, and her commitment to putting in the time is paying off. Her work on the writing process has enabled her to really step up her game with completing essays. The positive and can-do attitude she displays makes working with her a pleasure. Way to go Tiffany!

Edmonds Heights K-12

Isabella Contreras

I am honored to be recognized by my school, Edmonds Heights. My commitment to academics, extracurricular activities, and community service reflects my desire to make a positive impact. Through the Running Start program at Edmonds College, I have embraced college-level coursework while being actively involved in my high school. At Edmonds Heights, I participated in our theater program, which has boosted my teamwork and communication abilities. My involvement with the Associated Student Body (ASB) allows me to help plan events and promote a positive school culture.

I also am involved in my community outside of school. I volunteer at an elementary school with special education students, gaining insights into patience and empathy. Additionally, I am involved in the 4-H dog program, where I mentor younger participants, learning responsibility and the joy of working with animals. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in all of my communities.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Audrey Gibson

My name is Audrey Gibson, and I am a senior at Edmonds-Woodway. This year has already been filled with so many opportunities for me to fuel my love for learning and leadership. have finally taken on the positions of president of the debate club and girls’ swim team captain; through these roles, I’ve learned to foster spaces of positivity and mutual growth.

As a full IB candidate, I have embraced the rigorous workload while striving for excellence. Through my role as the senior class treasurer, I contribute to student activities that enhance the school community. Through these roles, I aim to lead with integrity, inspire others, and give back to the community that has supported me. I am so grateful for this honor and am excited to bring this energy for the rest of the year.

Kateryna Vasylevsk

Lynnwood High School

Chris Cooper

Being involved in multiple communities at my school has given me countless opportunities to be a leader and to be myself. My leadership positions in ASB and extracurriculars such as TSA demonstrate my abilities to serve my community. I try my best to be an upstanding student at school, encouraging others to also participate in activities. My organization skills have proved to be useful in team settings as well. I’m thankful for my teachers in recognizing my ambition to learn in classes. I believe that my courage to stand out leads to the recognition that I’m grateful to receive.

Briar Knoth

Hi! My name is Briar, and I am a senior at Lynnwood High School! I am a part of various activities at my school such as ASB, leadership, yearbook, and our softball team. I take on very big leadership roles during these activities. I am the executive Activities Coordinator for our ASB team, so I come up with and write all of the scripts for our assemblies. I am also the captain for our Lady Royal softball team! I believe my peers and teachers would describe me as very outgoing, loud, emphatic, welcoming, and helpful! I have a very big personality, and I like to use that towards all the activities I do to help make our school a more welcoming, comfortable, and healthy environment. I always make sure to take care of the people around me rather if that’s at school or sports, etc. My goal in life is to help as many people as I can and make them feel included, and I think I’m succeeding at my goal quite well.

Meadowdale High School

Kelton Marquis

Throughout the year, I have provided my teacher, Mr. Sells, with aid in classroom management and efficiency. I unlock and prop open doors as we near the school from our off-campus walks, as Mr. Sells must stay in the back of the line to ensure no one is left behind. I allow him to remain worry-free about whether or not his students are able to enter the Gymnasium. I also lead the walks when there is no other teacher available to do so, allowing Mr. Sells to rest assured that his class is going the right direction, and maintaining a decent-enough pace. I also perform multiple miscellaneous tasks such as helping bring sports equipment back to the Gym. Overall, I help set the class pace as well, keeping a steadily-quick walking speed thus encouraging others to do the same.

Sebastian Summers

Mountlake Terrace High School

Amaya Brazil

At Mountlake Terrace High School, I am a part of groups such as the principal advisory team and ASB, along with being the president of our Black Student Union. Outside of the building, I am a student representative of the school board and a member of the student superintendent committee. I try to be a part of things that make a difference, and I strive to make sure that all voices are heard when changes are made.

Terina Papatu

I’m extremely grateful to be honored with Student of the Month. Throughout my time at MTHS, I’ve made an effort to make those around me feel seen and heard. I’m the current Co-Editor-in-Chief of The Hawkeye newspaper, and encourage fellow Hawkeye members to bring in their own ideas for stories and new columns. Along with that, I’m starting a new club — Pacific Islander Student Union — to unite the Pacific Islanders that we have at Mountlake Terrace and anyone who is interested in learning about Pasifika culture.

Scriber Lake High School

Anaja Senebouttarath

I am a part of the district’s CTE Student Advisory where I actively contribute ideas to improve the education students receive in their classes. I also successfully completed a marketing internship with the district, where I gained critical skills for my career path I have chosen, while also being fortunate to work with a diverse background with people from all over the world. I will continue to work hard as I plan to enter a 4-year university when I graduate this year. Thank you for this nomination!