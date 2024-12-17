Edmonds signs second Ecoremedy contract following disputes and delays on treatment plant gasification project

The contractors hired to upgrade Edmonds’ wastewater solids handling system are back on site after a five-month hiatus following contractual disputes with the city and state. Nearly two years after the initial expected completion date, city officials say the Edmonds wastewater treatment plant’s new gasification system needs more time – and money – before full completion.

On Oct. 29, the Edmonds City Council approved another contract with Ecoremedy, the company providing the currently operating the gasification technology to replace the city’s 30-year old incinerator that went offline in 2023.

To ensure the new technology holds up, city staff decided it was in Edmonds’ best interest to keep Ecoremedy staff around for a little longer. Under the new operations and management contract, Edmonds will pay Ecoremedy staff for an additional six months at $149,000 a month, a total sum of $894,000. This is in addition to the original $26 million contract approved by the Edmonds City Council in 2020 to put the Edmonds treatment plant on a path toward more sustainable solid waste disposal.

Edmonds wastewater treatment plant staff need additional training, Acting Edmonds Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams told members of the city council at a public works committee meeting in October. Additionally, Williams and others overseeing the project for the city want to keep experts from Ecoremedy around through the rainy season, ensuring technical backup in case things go south during peak flow times.

The $894,000 price tag pays the salaries of four Ecoremedy employees as they provide Edmonds treatment plant staff with more training. The contract also pays for the city to run additional tests on the gasification system as it goes through changing peak flow seasons.

These final moves put Edmonds in the home stretch of the project, officials say. On Nov. 30, the Washington Department of Enterprise Systems (DES) determined the commissioning phase to be complete, issuing a “Limited Substantial Completion” letter to Ameresco, the organization the DES hired to aid with the project, Williams wrote via email on Dec. 9.

The letter says that there is now a “punch list of items that need to be completed by Ameresco/Ecoremedy to reach ‘substantial completion.’”

Substantial completion requires the new system to run continuously for 120 hours without breaking down. Once that’s accomplished, the city and Ecoremedy will continue to smooth out the finishing details.

According to previous reporting, the new gasification system initially went online in September 2023, about a year after it was initially supposed to. Updates from wastewater treatment plant staff show the gasification system has gone on and offline a few times since then.

During commissioning in December 2023, the treatment plant team encountered several issues with air filters, the conveyance system, dust control issues and leaks in the chemical feed system.

While the system was down, Edmonds continued to haul its solid waste via rail to a landfill in Oregon, as the old sewage incinerator was no longer in use. In total, Edmonds has spent over $5.2 million on sludge hauling since the project began in 2020, Williams said.

“It was initially thought that we’d have six months of hauling and we’ve had well over two years,” he told councilmembers at a public works meeting in October.

In early 2024, there was “little substantial progress towards steady running of the new equipment,” Ross Hahn, Edmonds wastewater treatment plant manager wrote in a January update.

These issues persisted through April 2024 when Ecoremedy and Ameresco staff – the company hired by the Washington Department of Enterprise Services – walked off the project following a series of contractual disputes.

Williams didn’t say exactly what those disputes were, nor did Ecoremedy respond to a reporter’s request for comment.

However, Williams alluded to financial matters being at the root of some of the disputes, with disagreements over what the city was expected to pay for versus what Ecoremedy was expected to pay for.

Throughout construction, Ecoremedy and the city faced a series of changes to the original contract. However, the initial contract the city entered included a guaranteed maximum price the city was ordered to pay. Any fluctuations in the guaranteed price come out of a contingency fund.

“We got a bit sideways over some questionable claims that they thought we [the city] should have to pay,” Williams told city councilmembers in October.

These claims seemed to have played a role in Ecoremedy and Ameresco’s hiatus from April to September. Since then, both Edmonds and Ecoremedy have “built a list of things we think the other party should pay for,” Williams said.

“That will all get sorted out at some point,” he said. “Right now that’s not our immediate focus. Our immediate focus is getting the plant started.”

Additionally, Williams implied that the city and Department of Enterprise Systems believed Ecoremedy did not sufficiently complete their first shot at commissioning.

“In April when they left, they felt like they had completed commissioning,” Williams said at another meeting on Oct.18. “That’s likely still their belief today. Luckily it was not our belief and not the belief of the DES.”

During that time, there was back and forth between the parties involved. Eventually DES “layed down the law,” informing Ecoremedy that their commissioning job wasn’t up to standard.

Ecoremedy staff returned to the Edmonds wastewater treatment plant to continue their work in August 2024, going through three days of “chartering.”

“The mood is a lot better, the vibe is a lot more positive,” Williams said. “I don’t hear people arguing, I hear them problem solving more often than not, and that’s the way it should have been all along. I think we got off track for a bit and people have, you know, bruised egos about that, all of us do, but we’ve got to get over it and deliver.”

When Ecoremedy returned in August, company staff started to do some maintenance at their expense. Right now, the city and Ecoremedy’s main goal is to get the system running reliably before hashing out any remaining contractual disputes, Williams said.

The details of the disagreements will likely be made available to the public once the city and Ecoremedy wrap up the financial loose ends with the city council at a later date, Williams said in a later interview with My Edmonds News.

Since Ecoremedy’s return in August, the company and the city have run into operational problems having little to do with the aforementioned disputes. In October, a broken chain delayed the project once again before it was fixed a few weeks later, Williams said.

“The pressure has been on for quite some time now,” Williams said in October. “We’re well behind where we were supposed to be.”

Williams says the complexity of using gasification to handle solid waste at such a grand scale is one of the reasons why the project is taking longer than expected.

“It’s a proven technology,” Williams said. “Based on all of our comparisons of other possible approaches, it was the cheapest, and initially it promised to save operation and maintenance costs long term.” Over time, the new system will cost less to run on an annual basis than the aging incinerator did, he added.

Upon completion, Edmonds will be the first municipality in the U.S. to use gasification to dispose of its solid waste on a city-wide level. The cutting-edge technology comes with the promise of almost completely eliminating PFAs, also known as “forever chemicals” commonly found in the air emitted after incinerating solid waste.

Gasification is the process of feeding incoming solid waste to a high temperature without using oxygen. In the absence of oxygen, the waste breaks down into “energy rich” syngas. Inside the Ecoremedy chamber, the solid waste “self-scrubs” pollutants, resulting in emissions cleaner than those coming from natural gas and propane, according to Ecoremedy’s website.

The syngas then goes into an oxidizer, beginning a combustion that produces high-temperature, clean thermal energy. After gasification takes place, all that’s left of the solid matter is a charcoal known as biochar. Biochar is high in carbon and can be used as a fertilizer.

The City of Edmonds is in the early stages of finding ways to sell its leftover biochar, Williams told My Edmonds News during a tour of the plant in November.

After two years of investigation into Ecoremedy’s process, the Environmental Protection Agency ruled in 2022 that the gasification technology did not count as incineration. This officially classified the remaining biochar as a renewable product, which eventually will exempt Edmonds from the EPA’s sewage sludge incineration regulations, according to previous MEN reporting.

Despite the disputes, Williams deems Ecoremedy as experts in the field and believes the company’stechnology will set Edmonds on the path to pioneering the nation into a new age of sewage treatment.

“The only people that could really teach us how to run their equipment that they developed is them,” Williams said in an interview. “They are exactly the right people to give us the training and the expertise we need to operate at this time… I think they’re exactly the right people to do that. I don’t think anyone else could.”

— By Ashley Nash



