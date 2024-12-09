Enjoy holiday cheer at the Edmonds Marina Dec. 12

Make your way down to the Edmonds Marina for some holiday cheer on Thursday, Dec. 12 when the Port of Edmonds will be handing out hot apple cider and treats to keep you warm while you listen to music from One Love Bridge.

Check out the decorated boats in the guest moorage and climb aboard the Swiftsure for the Puget Sound Express holiday open house, where they’ll be serving hot cocoa. Santa will be stopping by the plaza from 6:15-7:45 p.m. to hand out candy canes and take pictures.

Who Let the Dawgs Out (gourmet hot dogs) and Delfino’s Chicago Style Pizza food trucks will be on site if you would like to purchase dinner.

The Port of Edmonds is collecting non-perishable food donations for Edmonds Food Bank at the port table during the event. Consider bringing a couple of items along to donate.

The location is the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way, Edmonds. Free parking is available throughout the port property. Permitted tenant and boat parking does not apply during the port event, so attendees are invited to park in any available spot.