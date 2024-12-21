Evelyn Wellington: A talented accountant, she was also active in local civics

Evelyn Frances (Gray) Wellington, 93, a lifelong resident of the Puget Sound area, died peacefully in her home in Edmonds, WA on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. She was born in Seattle, WA. on July 13, 1931 to Eleanor (Scheuerman) and Sankey D. “Pete” Gray. She was the youngest of 7 children.

She grew up in Richmond Beach, WA. where she was a bright student and athlete. She earned an Associate’s degree, and B.A. in Administration as well as a Master’s in Business Administration from City University. She was always a curious person and a lifelong learner.

She used her early secretarial skills in the 1950s supporting managers at Crown Zellerbach Corporation in Seattle and Bechtol Corporation in San Francisco. After marrying Bill Wellington she moved with him to Pullman Washington and supported his veterinary schooling by working as the secretary to the Dean of Agriculture.

She and her husband of 16 years, Dr. William E. Wellington, built a successful veterinary practice, Edmonds Westgate Veterinary Hospital, and raised their family in Edmonds.

Evelyn was a talented accountant and later became one of only 2 women auditors on the West Coast for the Defense Contract Audit Agency for 14 years of her career. There she received commendations for excellence in her work protecting taxpayers. Post retirement she became registered as an IRS Tax Return Specialist and worked during the tax season for HR Block as a tax preparer. She also volunteered her services at the Edmonds Senior Center.

She was very active in local civics and honored by the National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington as a Heroine for women activists and leaders making a difference.

She was thoughtful and generous, kind and funny. Evelyn loved singing in the Sno-King Community Chorale and could be found near campfires harmonizing with family and friends. Evelyn embraced beauty, enjoyed celebrations and home entertaining. She was an avid sports fan, soaked up cultural arts, and traveled near and far. Boating on the Puget Sound was a favorite activity. Mostly, she adored her family and we adored her.

She was preceded in death by her former husband of 16 years, William E. Wellington, 6 siblings: Elmer, Robert, Mary (Campbell), Lois (Boldt), Jean (McNeil), Rex and her parents.

Evelyn is survived by her children; W. Dexter Wellington, Lisa E. Wellington, Laura M. Wellington; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and loving extended family and friends.

Memorials may be given to a Women’s Shelter of your choice. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Evelyn F. Wellington to her family online at www.beckstributecenter.com.