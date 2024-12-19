Final Edmonds Holiday Market of the season Dec. 21

The popular Edmonds Holiday Market is back this Saturday, Dec. 21 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Finish up your seasonal shopping with a variety of items from local vendors, offering a range of gifts and specialty items, including produce, food, wines, flowers and seasonal treats. Bring the whole family down to explore and enjoy the festive experience.

The holiday trolley will be running this weekend as well with Emily the Elf spreading seasonal cheer. The trolley is brought to you by Edmonds Downtown Alliance and 13 local business sponsors. Check them out and view a list of activities taking place throughout downtown.

Jump on and off at any of the seven stops to visit different areas of Edmonds downtown area. It’s a wonderful way to get around town with little kids. View the trolley route here .

For more information about the market and details on the many vendors, visit the City of Edmonds website.