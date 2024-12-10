Floretum Garden Club program ‘The Beauty of Weeds’ Dec. 16

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome photographer and author Mark Turner at its Monday, Dec. 16 meeting. Turner will present his program, “The Beauty of Weeds.” His recently published book, Weeds of the Pacific Northwest, is meant to help gardeners and homeowners in the Pacific Northwest identify and control weeds and invasive plants on their property.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin approximately 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.