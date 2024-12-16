From Medicare to gun violence, U.S. Rep. Larsen fields questions from constitutents Sunday in Edmonds

It was standing-room only on Sunday afternoon as more than 75 attendees filled the partitioned-off Edmonds Library Plaza Room to hear U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen give a rundown of the accomplishments of the past year, a look at what’s ahead for the upcoming 119th Congress, and take questions and concerns from attendees.

Larsen — who represents the 2nd Congressional District that includes Edmonds and Lynnwood– was introduced by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen.

“One thing I really like about Rick is that he shows up,” Rosen said. “He is here, he listens and he pays attention. He wants to be on site, and he understands that there are short-term issues and long-term issues.”

Before getting into the issues, Larsen began with a nod to the security personnel at the event, acknowledging the recent heightened security concerns at other constituent gatherings, and citing bomb threats at similar events on the East Coast.

“We don’t have any outstanding threats here,” he assured the audience. “But it points to the wisdom of being cognizant of security needs and making sure safeguards are in place.”

He began his review of 2024 by stating that “it’s been a pretty busy year in the district,” highlighting his office’s handling of 40,378 constituent contacts, resolving 150 cases, securing more than $5 million in benefits for the district, introducing 17 bills and co-sponsoring 299, including legislation on health care, infrastructure, and environmental protection.

He also addressed his continuing focus on the opioid/fentanyl crisis, health care costs, Social Security/Medicare, and gun violence while emphasizing the need for comprehensive immigration reform and bipartisan cooperation.

“It’s important to realize that while much of what we do is not the biggest news in the world, it’s still important,” he continued. “For example, one bill adds a U.S. District Court in Mount Vernon to the Western District of Washington. That’s important, because many of these federal U.S. District Court cases concern sailors and their families from the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, and the Bellingham District Court was their only option. This gives them another option. That might sound very simple, but it took four years to pass. And that’s just how long things like this can take.”

Moving on to health care and specifically prescription drugs, Larsen highlighted the progress made under Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce patients’ out-of-pocket costs for insulin, capping copays and extending Affordable Care Act tax credits.

“The IRA’s $2,000 cap on annual out-of-pocket prescription costs for Medicare beneficiaries kicks in on Jan. 1, 2025,” he said. “And it also extends the Affordable Care Act tax credits that lower the premiums for purchasing care through the health exchanges.”

He also touched on the PACT Act and its support for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

The opioid and fentanyl crisis remains high on his agenda, with four separate bills. One closes the gap in substance use care. Another creates employment opportunities for people who are in recovery. A third gives tribal courts and tribal law enforcement the tools they need to combat the epidemic.

“There’s a gap in what tribal health, courts and law enforcement can actually do legally,” he explained. “This bill would give tribal authorities the tools they need, as well as providing ways to go after the guys that are using reservations as a back door to bring drugs into our communities.”

Moving to infrastructure and the environment, Larsen provided examples of funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for coastal climate resilience, habitat restoration and fish barrier removal, citing in particular $25 million for the Poplar Way Bridge in Lynnwood and $7 million for the Puget Sound Regional Council.

The session then moved to questions and answers.

The first questioner asked Larsen about his responses during a recent campaign event in which she said that peaceful protesters who were calling him out for his support of Israel were forcibly removed, and that Larsen took refuge offstage.

Larsen responded that campaign events are not appropriate places to address and respond to the issue of Palestine, and that the actions of the protesters made him feel unsafe, prompting him to remove himself from a threatening situation.

“I am a strong supporter of continuing to focus on the plight of the Palestinians, supporting humanitarian aid, a peaceful resolution, a ceasefire and getting all hostages back home,” he added. “We know that there are still hundreds of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.”

Other questions concerned the issues of protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits, border security and gun violence.

“Not only do I continue to support Social Security and Medicare, but I’m working to strengthen them,” he responded. “This week, we hope that the Senate will take up HR 82, the Social Security Fairness Act. This has already passed the House of Representatives and addresses a gap in who can get Social Security, even though they paid into it, largely a group of federal employees.

“We need to protect the ability for Medicare to negotiate [e.g., for lower drug prices], and then make sure Medicare does negotiate,” he continued. “We have a lot of new leaders at Health and Human Services and in Medicare. I’m not sure what Robert Kennedy Jr. thinks about Medicare and Medicaid, but what I do know suggests that his ideas are not based in science, which is unfortunate. So we’re going to have to do our job to protect what we have.”

On the question of border security, Larsen emphasized the challenges involved and the need for technology and better detection at border crossings, emphasizing that many people are illegally in this country due to expired visas – which is illegal — but are not committing violent crimes, and that most arrive through established border crossing points.

Another questioner called Larsen out for his recent vote in favor of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which according to the questioner contained a provision she described as “anti-trans” as it would ban coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender youth whose parents are active-duty military personnel. She also pointed out that Washington is a sanctuary state for trans youth.

“Yes, the annual defense bill does include a provision – two lines long — that would prevent gender-affirming care to be provided to dependents 17 or under who are in TRICARE [the military health care program for military families],” Larsen explained. “But the bill also does many other things, including a 14.5% pay increase for several grades of enlisted folks, and an increase in the amount of money they get for their basic allowance for housing. It also increases money – finally – for child care, the availability of which is a huge problem all over the country and does a lot of other things as well. So it’s a tough decision. You’re (members of Congress are) not just brought a single provision — you’re brought a bill with 12 or 13 provisions in a single package to vote yes or no. I looked at it, I talked to my staff, and determined that the best decision is to vote yes and secure benefits for a larger number of people, even though it contained this one provision with which I disagree. I think it’s wrong, but it was in the bill along with a lot of other provisions with which I do agree. So that’s the answer I have.”

Larsen also responded to questions about gun violence, stressing his strong support for gun violence prevention and emphasizing the need for comprehensive legislation. He also noted his participation in a national vigil for gun violence victims, and his commitment to making gun violence prevention a priority.

In closing, he thanked participants for coming out and emphasized his commitment to serving the district and working with the incoming administration on key issues, including providing funding to keep the government operating.

“The big thing this week is to keep the government operating by passing a continuing resolution that I expect will run till sometime in March,” he said. “Meanwhile, we’re looking at an aggressive schedule in the House and Senate. And while my main job is in Washington D.C., I’m going to try to get home as much as I can, but flying 3000 miles each way takes a toll on the body. But I love my district, and we’re going to get out in the community as much as we can.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel