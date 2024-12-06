Giving Machines now open at Alderwood Mall

The machines are part of the church’s Light The World Christmas initiative, which “invites all people to celebrate the meaning and spirit of the Christmas season by serving others,” according to the Giving Machines website .

​Rather than buying candy or snacks for yourself, Giving Machines allow you to purchase an item for someone else — across town or around the world. After the payment process completes, a card representing the item drops into an enclosed display bin. The donor then leaves with a digital receipt.

Light The World Giving Machines offer a variety of essential items to assist those in need, such as food (meals and groceries), shelter, personal hygiene kits, soccer balls, clean water, clothing, beds, educational assistance, medical/eye/dental care, immunizations, personal development, counseling services, and even ducks.

Giving Machines accept credit card and mobile payments only (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.). All operational costs and credit card transaction fees are underwritten by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This support ensures that all money donated is used for its intended purpose, the church said.

Participating organizations receive all of the collected funds and an itemized list of donor purchases. These organizations then acquire and deliver the goods and services to those in need.

Since the first Giving Machine launched in 2017, hundreds of thousands of people have contributed more than $22 million to assist those in need.