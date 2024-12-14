High school sports roundup: Dec. 12, 2024

Boys Wrestling

Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 60-22

106- Julius Ruiz (MG) won by forfeit

113- Brock Brower (MG) won by forfeit

120- Melyk Valencia (Me) pinned Gabriel Stamati (MG) 0:43

126- Lukah Washburn (Me) major decision over Kai Osthus (MG) 11-0

132- Hector Castro (Me) pinned Jayden Valencia Silva (MG) 1:06

138- Jacob Hoot (MG) pinned Miguel Garcia (Me) 4:30

144- James Murillo (MG) won by forfeit

150- Logan Gollier (MG) pinned Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (Me) 3:10

157- Richard Luboya (MG) won by forfeit

165- Lyhr Peterson (MG) pinned Brandon Shaw (Me) 2:40

175- Jamier Perry (Me) pinned Colby Price (MG) 0:15

190- Tristan Ustler (MG) pinned William Brundage (Me) 1:03

215- Nolan Farley (MG) pinned Michael Gay (Me) 3:44

285- Jaden Phillips (MG) pinned Jaxon Hulbert (Me) 1:03

Meadowdale vs Jackson

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: Arlington tournament; Saturday, Dec. 14; 10 a.m. at Arlington High School

Lynnwood vs Mariner

Lynnwood vs Stanwood

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: Lake Washington tournament; Saturday, Dec. 14; 9 a.m. at Lake Washington High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Kamiak

Mountlake Terrace vs Monroe

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Gator Dual Tournament; Saturday December 14; 9:00 a.m. at Decatur High School

Girls Wrestling

Lynnwood, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Mountlake Terrace, Stanwood

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: Archbishop Murphy, Cascade, Everett, Meadowdale and Shorewood; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak and Monroe; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Monroe High School

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 53-52

Scoring by quarter:

Kamiak 10-10-15-17

Meadowdale 10-14-17-12

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Natnael Ghirmay 12, Nolan Lee 11, Khalil Botley 9, Noah Million 8, Payton Hernandez 5, Marley Miller 4, Adam Desta 2, Orion Ezeonwuka 2

Kamiak individual scoring:

Aaron Pierre 20, Grady Rohrich 17, Deyan Septimo Ruiz 6, Max Christiansen 5, Milad Hematian 4

Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Kamiak 2-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 107-59

Individual events:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Connor Smith (EW) 2:14.52

2. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 2:22.33

3. Marcus Meisner (M) 2:42.31

4. Augustine Guevara (M) 2:47.10

5. Thomas Stewart (M) 2:51.84

200 yard medley:

1. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:19.64

2. Austin Chiu (EW) 2:31.69

3. Jaiden Nguyen (M) 2:45.67

4. Abraham Ho (EW) 3:11.63

5. Saikou Darboe (M) 3:14.02

50 yard freestyle:

1. Teagan Donovan (M) 25.97

2. Marcel Rickman (EW) 26.55

3. Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon (M) 28.32

4. Oliver Tetelepta (M) 28.87

5. Vaughn Yancey (EW) 30.57

100 yard butterfly:

1. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:05.12

2. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:06.23

3. Saikou Darboe (M) 1:34.96

100 yard freestyle:

1. Connor Smith (EW) 55.36

2. Austin Chiu (EW) 57.29

3. Eros Kraus (M) 1:07.10

4. Thomas Stewart (M) 1:10.38

5. Shane Lombos (M) 1:10.86

500 yard freestyle:

1. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 6:29.35

2. Kanai Zablan (EW) 7:04.02

3. Marcus Meisner (M) 7:59.04

4. Augustine Guevara (M) 8:03.87

100 yard backstroke:

1. Finn Angel (EW) 1:13.53

2. Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon (M) 1:17.05

3. Oliver Tetelpta (M) 1:34.08

4. Arya Sehajpal (EW) 1:35.42

5. Boaz Lang (EW) 1:55.78

100 breaststroke:

1. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:17.50

2. Jaiden Nguyen (M) 1:20.99

3. Teagan Donovan (M) 1:23.21

4. Charles Ward (EW) 1:26.32

5. Jacob Volpe (EW) 1:36.17

Relay events:

200 yard medley:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Connor Smith, Finn Angel, Luca Hooks, Marcel Rickman) 1:58.63

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Kanai Zablan, Lennox Norenberg, Austin Chiu, Abraham Ho) 1:58.95

3. Mariner (Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon, Teagan Donovan, Jaiden Nguyen, Oliver Tetelepta) 2:12.01

200 freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Austin Chiu, Patrick Kotwis, Connor Smith, Lennox Norenberg) 1:43.59

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Luca Hooks, Jacob Volpe, Kanai Zablan, Marcel Rickman) 1:51.98

3. Mariner (Teagan Donovan, Oliver Tetelepta, Shane Lombos, Thomas Stewart) 1:53.53

400 yard freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Charles Ward, Finn Angel, Abraham Ho, Patrick Kotwis) 4:26.53

2. Mariner (Thomas Stewart, Saikou Darboe, Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon, Jaiden Nguyen) 4:47.46

3. Mariner (Eros Kraus, Shane Lombos, Marcus Meisner, Augustine Guevara) 4:58.31

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Dual meet: Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Shorecrest

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 148-22

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 137-42

Individual events:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Colton Stoecker (SC) 1:47.57

2. Kason Kirkpatrick (SC) 1:49.54

3. Chase Arnold (SC) 1:59.40

4. Caleb Schnitzius (L) 2:03.14

5. Gabe Coxon (SC) 2:11.59

200 yard medley:

1. Ian Ha (SC) 2:15.23

2. Cole Bleeker (SC) 2:21.03

3. Max Hildebrandt (SC) 2:24.26

4. Trevor Donahue (L) 2:47.56

5. Adam Calkins (L) 2:50.85

50 yard freestyle:

1. Zander Muilenburg (SC) 23.32

2. Ian Reece (SC) 23.40

3. Dash Jackson (SC) 25.03

4. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 25.29

5. Ryan Tang (L) 25.36

100 yard freestyle:

1. Kason Kirkpatrick (SC) 55.22

2. Alex Lee (L) 59.79

3. Edison Phillips (SC) 1:00.40

4. Ian Ha (SC) 1:01.65

5. Gabe Coxon (SC) 1:08.33

100 yard freestyle:

1. Colton Stoecker (SC) 50.16

2. Sully Hass (SC) 55.72

3. Max Hildebrandt (SC) 57.79

4. Dominic Tran (L) 1:03.91

5. Adam Calkins (L) 1:07.90

500 yard freestyle:

1. Chase Arnold (SC) 5:28.39

2. Asher Juillerat (M) 6:21.79

3. Mark Lewis (SC) 6:35.99

4. Zane weber (SC) 6:37.70

5. Max Beer (SC) 6:52.94

Relay events:

200 yard medley:

1. Shorecrest (Danny Stephenson, Edison Phillips, Ian Reece, Ian Ha) 1:47.29

2. Lynnwood (Ryan Tang, Alex Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Trevor Donahue) 1:49.98

3. Shorecrest (Deming Gates, Zane Weber, Zander Muilenburg, Dash Jackson) 1:51.11

4. Shorecrest (Lucas Jacks, Elliot Zlab, Evan Carpenter, Keegan Ellis) 2:06.56

5. Meadowdale (Kebron Kiros, Jerico Magat, Aaron Hurlbut, Matvei Suleimanov) 2:11.17

200 yard freestyle:

1. Shorecrest (Kason Kirkpatric, Dash Jackson, Edison Phillips, Deming Gates) 1:36.63

2. Shorecrest (Colton Stoecker, Cole Bleeker, Ian Ha, Max Hildebrandt) 1:36.88

3. Shorecrest (Michah Nambo, Keegan Ellis, Stephen Lai-Fook, Gabe Coxon) 2:00.02

4. Lynnwood (Dominic Tran, Jalen Brady, Nathan Doan, Adam Calkins) 2:00.78

5. Shorecrest (Anthony Lai-Fook, Tomas Hamai, Alek McCommas, Jude Brown) 2:02.85

400 yard freestyle:

1. Shorecrest (Ian Reece, Zander Muilenburg, Kason Kirkpatrick, Colton Stoecker) 3:20.74

2. Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Trevor Donahue, Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius) 3:43.53

3. Shorecrest (Chase Arnold, Max Beer, Max Hildebrandt, Sully Hass) 3:49.02

4. Shorecrest (Thomas Wheatley, Mark Lewis, Gabe Coxon, Tomas Hamai) 3:58.26

5. Meadowdale (Matvei Suleimanov, Nolan Common, Asher Juillerat, Aaron Hurlbut) 4:08.73

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics (Mill Creek)

Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits