High school sports roundup: Dec. 2, 2024

Girls basketball

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 66-55
No details reported

The Mavs starting five (L-R): Sam Medina, Kyairra Roussin, Payton Fleishman, Mia Brockmeyer and Audrey Lucas. (Photos by Scott Williams)
Audrey Lucas scores 2 of her 11 points on the block.
Payton Fleishman hits the Mavs’ first 3-pointer of the season.
Sam Medina splits the defenders and scores.
Mia Brockmeyer finishes the break with a layup for two of her team-high 13 points.
Lisa Sonko eyes the basket.
Kyairra Roussin is fouled driving to the rim.
Kaiya Dotter scores in the paint.
New Mavericks head coach Benson Sims talks to Lexi Zardis during a free throw.

Records (league and overall): Lake Stevens 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next scheduled game: at Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 72-22

Finley Wichers scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds and Jasmine Gill added 12 points as the Warriors won their season opener against the Marauders. The Warriors finished the game with 21 assists, and 11 different players scored in the game.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Finley Wichers 20, Jasmine Gill 12, Abigail Porter 7, Izzy Beltran 6, Darcy Brennan 6, Amelia Miller 6, Madeline Skaar 5, Ellie Alderson 3, Annika Beckstrom 3, Audrey Rothmier 3, Savannah Huffman 2, Janie Hanson 0, Abby Johnson 0

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Mariner 0-1
next scheduled game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 63-8

Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace: 18-15-27-03
Marysville Pilchuck: 02-03-00-03

Freshman Emma Schmidt scored 16 points, one of four Mountlake Terrace players to score in double figures, as the Hawks rolled to a 55-point win in their season opener.

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Emma Schmidt 16, Samiah Coffee 12, Jaliyah Dyson 12, Jordyn Stokes 11, Makenna Davidson 4, Clara Loveless 4, Iman Kaifa 2, Jordan Wagner 2

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring:
Ashlee Cervantes Nieblas 2, Moriah Reyes Reyes 2, Makayla Whitson 2, Braelyn Boisseranc 1, Javien Harper 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next scheduled game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 68-45

Lynnwood freshman Lexi Tamayo (1) scores a team-high 21 points while being guarded by Kamiak freshman Annika Hastings (2). (Photos by DTsportflix)
Royals junior Ena Dodik (25) fights for position against Kamiak junior Maya Goldwire (30).
Lynnwood freshman Nina Wilson (11) scores a pair of free throws in the first half.
Royals senior Shifa Hanchinamani (in black) guarded by Kamiak junior Zia Anderson (in white).
Lynnwood junior Vanessa Olivar (4) attempts to box out Kamiak junior Brooklyn Parker (22).

Kamiak top individual scorers:
Zia-Daye Anderson 27, Maya Golwire 19

Lynnwood top individual scorers:
Lexi Tamayo 24, Nina Wilson 9, Shifa Hanchinamani 7

Records (league and overall): Kamiak 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next scheduled game: vs Jackson; Wednesday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys basketball

Interlake defeated Lynnwood 49-34
No details reported

Lynnwood High School senior Mateos Shiferaw (3) drives to the basket guarded by Interlake High School’s Anakin Lin in the Royals’ season opener at Lynnwood HS on Monday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Royals junior Hosny El-Aarag (20) jumps for the opening tip.
Lynnwood senior Miguel Manzi (left) takes a shot.
Royals senior Andrew Tran (13) battles for a loose ball.
Lynnwood junior Jaikin Choy (11) handles the ball, guarded by Interlake’s Dante Henton.
Lynnwood senior Joshua Alemseged (5) leaps for a rebound.
Roayls senior Kedus Yared brings the ball up the court.

Records (league and overall): Interlake 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next scheduled game: at Cascade; Thursday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

