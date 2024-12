High school sports roundup for Dec. 10, 2024

Boys Basketball

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 58-48

Scoring by quarter:

Monroe 21-15-11-11

Meadowdale 06-11-11-20

Monroe individual scoring:

Chayce Waite-Kella 18, Wyatt Prohn 12, Kieran Greear 8, Dominic Castillo 7, Caleb Campbell 4, Tate Hammerquist 4, Isaiah Kiehl 3, Dylan Hall 2

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Khalil Botley 18, Natnael Ghirmay 9, Noah Million 9, Orion Ezeonwuka 7, Jordan Berhe 2, Marley Miller 2, Nolan Lee 1

Records: Monroe 4-0; Meadowdale 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 47-46

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Arlington 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 66-44

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors opened up the game on a 20-0 run and cruised to a 66-44 win over the Kamiak Knights. Senior Cameron Hiatt led all scorers with 27 points. Grant Williams and D.J. Karl added 11 for the Warriors. Kamiak was led by Milad Hematian with 14 points.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Kamiak 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 57-30

Snohomish leading scorers:

Bryson Wheat 20, Deyton Wheat 11

Lynnwood leading scorer:

Ty Jenson 9

Records: Snohomish 1-4; Lynnwood 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Dec. 13; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Dual Meet at Lynnwood Pool

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 88-76

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 101-54

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 89-71

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 100-48

Top individual finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Lorenzo Benavente (GP) 2:03.38

2. Reiko Swift (S) 2:08.36

3. Sam Cooley (S) 2:12.20

4. Lee Tang (L) 1:51.25

5. Zac Reinhart-Peters (M) 2:50.27

200 yard intermediate:

1. Alex Lee (L) 2:17.65

2. Kellan Thalhofer (S) 2:30.00

3. Liam Hoeflin (GP) 2:36.24

4. Benjamin Muncy (GP) 2:38.34

5. Quintin Brown (GP) 2:47.94

50 yard freestyle:

1. Noah Wynder (GP) 24.51

2. Ryan Tang (L) 25.20

3. Trevor Donahue (L) 25.51

4. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 25.57

5. Lorenzo Benavente (GP) 25.70

100 yard fly:

1. Owen Collins (S) 57.45

2. Trevor Donahue (L) 1:07.29

3. Reiko Swift (S) 1:14.49

4. Mason Lysaght (GP) 1:16.48

5. Liam Hoeflin (GP) 1:18.92

100 yard freestyle:

1. Evan Calkins (L) 54.70

2. Sam Cooley (S) 59.31

3. Michael Schroeder (GP) 1:00.72

4. Nikos Karnikis (M) 1:02.09

5. Lincoln Miller (S) 1:04.07

500 yard freestyle:

1. Ryan Tang (L) 5:53.22

2. Kellan Thalhofer (S) 5:54.05

3. Asher Juillerat (M) 6:13.70

4. Gage Peterson (S) 6:29.99

5. Benjamin Muncy (GP) 6:35.57

100 yard backstroke:

1. Owen Collins (S) 59.16

2. Michael Schroeder (GP) 1:11.07

3. Eduard Hirschi (GP) 1:11.57

4. Devin Love (S) 1:12.56

5. Lincoln Miller (S) 1:13.67

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Alex Lee (L) 1:05.66

2. Oliver Istvan (S) 1:12.36

3. Noah Wynder (GP) 1:13.16

4. Gage Peterson (S) 1:20.36

5. Aarush Manoj (GP) 1:27.24

Top relay finishers:

200 yard medley:

1. Lynnwood (Ryan Tang, Alex Lee, Evan Calkins, Trevor Donahue) 1:51.25

2. Meadowdale (Jerico Magat, Nolan Common, Aaron Hurlbut, Kebron Kiros) 2:15.28

3. Meadowdale (Asher Juillerat, Nikos Karnikis, Collin Frasher, Nathan Perez) 2:21.32

4. Glacier Peak (Nimalan Venkatesan, Aarush Manoj, Benjamin Muncy, Alan Jacobsen) 2:30.75

5. Lynnwood (Tuan Dao, Benjamin Tran, Araik Abrahamyan, Tam Dao) 2:50.25

200 yard freestyle:

1. Glacier Peak (Noah Wynder, Eduard Hirschi, Michael Schroeder, Lorenzo Benavente) 1:42.42

2. Snohomish (Owen Collins, Kellan Thalhofer, Reiko Swift, Gage Peterson) 1:43.52

3. Snohomish (Fox Serviss, Lincoln Miller, Devin Love, Sam Cooley) 1:52.27

4. Meadowdale (Matvei Suleimanov, Nikos Karnikis, Asher Juillerat, Jerico Magat) 1:53.74

5. Meadowdale (Collin Frasher, Kebron Kiros, Aaron Hurlburt, Tyson Sajec) 1:59.87

400 yard freestyle:

1. Lynnwood (Trevor Donahue, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang, Alex Lee) 3:40.73

2. Glacier Peak (Noah Wynder, Eduard Hischi, Michael Schroeder, Lorenzo Benavente) 3:46.53

3. Snohomish (Gage Peterson, Owen Collins, Kellan Thalhofer, Reiko Swift) 3:52.71

4. Meadowdale (Matvei Suleimanov, Nolan Common, Nikos Karnikis, Kebron Kiros) 4:05.67

5. Snohomish (Sam Cooley, Devin Love, Gabriel Miller, Lincoln Miller)

Next meet: Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday, Dec. 12; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits