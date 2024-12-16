High school sports roundup for Dec. 14, 2024

Girls Basketball

King’s defeated Lynnwood 64-35

King’s sophomore Molly Kyler led all scorers with 18 points, connecting on six 3-point shots as the Knights improved to 4-2 overall on the season. Freshman Alexis Tamayo led the Royals in scoring with 15 points.

Scoring by quarter:

Lynnwood 08-11-11-05

King’s 21-11-18-14

King’s individual scorers:

Molly Kyler 18, Kaleo Anderson 17, Bella Trias-Ruiz 12, Kaitlin Cramer 9, Adeline Cox 3, Cat Ellard 2, Kinslee Flaherty 1, Maddie Schilperoot 1, Ali Young 1

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Alexis Tamayo 15, Shifa Hanchinamani 8, Nina Wilson 5, Ena Dodik 4, Maya Holden 3

Records: King’s 4-2; Lynnwood 1-4

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated University Prep 61-35

Lynnwood junior Hosny El-Aarag scored all of his game-high 22 points in the first half, including seven 3-pointers as the Royals jumped out to an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to their first victory of the season. Kedus Yared also added 11 for the Royals.

Scoring by quarter:

Lynnwood 19-13-20-09

University Prep 08-13-07-07

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Hosny El-Aarag 22, Kedus Yared 11, Robel Berhanu 8, Miguel Manzi 8, Ty Jenson 5, Jaikin Choy 3, Wat Makuei 2, Andrew Tran 2

University Prep individual scorers:

E Williams 14, F Farah 8, P Curren 3, C Waterman 3, A Starin 2, W Suess 2, M Abdilahi 1, Y Alebachew 1, M Harmelin 1

Records: Lynnwood 1-5; University Prep 1-3

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Todd Beamer 56-51

No details reported.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1; Todd Beamer 3-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

A-Town Throwdown at Arlington High School

Team scores:

1. Spanaway Lake 344

2. Arlington 326

3. Oak Harbor 242.5

4. Ingraham 176

5. Meadowdale 170.5

6. Bellingham 140.5

7. Anacortes 117.5

8. Cascade 117

9. Everett 28

10. Jackson 25

Meadowdale top finishers:

2nd place- Melyk Valencia (120)

2nd place- Lukah Washburn (126)

2nd place- Christopher Ramirez (144)

4th place- Jamier Perry (175)

4th place- Jaxon Hulbert (285)

6th place- Michael O’Neal (120)

6th place- Hector Castro (132)

6th place- Michael Gay (215)

6th place- Joseph Krueger (285)

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Rudolph Rumble at Lake Washington High School

O’Dea defeated Lynnwood 57-18

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 51-27

Redmond defeated Lynnwood 59-17

Lynnwood defeated Eastside Catholic 54-12

Lynnwood individual victories:

Brandon Miller (132): 3 wins including a pin, points and forfeit

Caleb Gately (175): 3 wins including two pins and one forfeit

Korbin Burris (285): 3 forfeit wins

Edward Lim (113): 2 wins including a pin and forfeit

Chris Garzon (126): 2 wins including points and forfeit

Landon Stull (157): 2 wins including a pin and forfeit

Caden Stocker (144): 1 win by pin

Matthew Van (215): 1 win by pin

Ivan Xu (165): 1 win by forfeit

Hannibal Bandawi (190): 1 win by forfeit

Jackson Mueller (215): 1 win by forfeit

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m.

Decatur Duals at Decatur High School

Issaquah defeated Mountlake Terrace 47-33

Mountlake Terrace defeated Franklin Pearce 48-29

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-40

Mountlake Terrace defeated Kamiak 54-28

Mountlake Terrace individual victories:

Isaac Williams (157): 4 wins all by pin

Frank Guzman (106): 4 wins including two pins, one decision and one forfeit

Moses Marsh (144): 3 wins all by pin

Owen Boswell (190): 3 wins all by pin

Ryan Pineda (285): 3 wins including two pins and one forfeit

Luke Swenson (132): 3 wins including one pin, one decision and one forfeit

Akif Yilmaz (126): 3 wins including one pin and two forfeits

Elijah Swett (215): 2 wins, both by pin

Wyatt Hawkins (138): 2 wins including a pin and forfeit

Abdul Najib (150): 1 win by pin

Titus Swett (165): 1 win by pin

Fahad Al Daffaie (150): 1 win by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits