High school sports roundup for Dec. 17, 2024

Boys Wrestling
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 40-31
106- Edwardo Gonzalez (L) won by forfeit
113- Dylan Por (L) won by forfeit
120- Melyk Valencia (M) pinned Eron Hecita (L) 1:21
126- Ashton Myers (M) major decision over Lukah Washburn (L) 13-0
132- Eric Ly (L) decision over Hector Castro 10-6
138- Miguel Garcia (M) pinned Jered Sum (L) 2:00
144- Christopher Ramirez (M) won by technical fall over Bryson Le (L) 15-0
150- Logan Palmer (M) won by technical fall over Gabriel Robbins (L) 16-0
157- Mathew Sleipness (M) pinned Landon Stull (L) 0:50
165- Lukman Bandawi (L) pinned Cameron Fernandez (M) 2:32
175- Jamier Perry (M) pinned Isaac Popich (L) 1:02
190- Nathan Williams (L) decision over William Hernandez-Chavez (M) 5-1
215- William Brundage (M) pinned Andy Chavez-Bautista (L) 3:20
285- Thor Lamusga (L) defeated Jaxon Hulbert (M) 3-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 72-36
Cam Hiatt 19, Will Alseth 17, D.J. Karl 12, Grant Williams 12, Julian Gray 7, Luke Boland 3, Cavan Schillinger 2
Archbishop Murphy individual scorers:
Jack Seivers 14, Ira Smith 11, Yari Archibald 3, Carter Hagen 3, Jordan Rife 3, Mateo Love 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 5-0; Archbishop Murphy 0-3, 2-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Friday Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-51
Marysville Getchell top performers:
Bubba Palacol 21 points, 4 assists and 5 steals
Zach Pittman 7 points and 8 rebounds
Mountlake Terrace top scorers:
Svayjeet Singh 15, Anthony Fuentes 11
Records: Marysville Getchell 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Friday Dec. 20; 6:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 63-47
No details reported.
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 5-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 3-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday Dec. 20; 6:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 68-16
No details reported.
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-0, 7-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday Dec. 20; 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 130-48
Shorewood defeated Jackson 102-77
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 120-49
at West Coast Aquatics
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Vyron Domingo, Nolan Thai, Prestyn Ruijter, Juhyung Lee) 1:43.50
200 freestyle: Shorewood (Frederick Anderson, Kristian Hagemier, Sebastian Sanchez, Colin Bell) 1:34.45
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Kristian Hagemier, James Mitchell, Huey Hoff, Colin Bell) 3:35.56
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Frederick Anderson (S) 1:51.62
50 freestyle: Sebastian Sanchez (S) 23.57
1-meter diving: Aiden Witt (S) 104.60
100 butterfly: Prestyn Ruijters (J) 55.75
100 freestyle: Sebastian Sanchez (S) 52.50
500 freestyle: Nolan Thai (J) 5:11.81
100 backstroke: Vyron Domingo (J) 57.43
100 breaststroke: Frederick Anderson (S) 1:04.77
Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade and Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Dec. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 150-45
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 135-27
at Lynnwood Pool
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorecrest (Colton Stoecker, Ian Reece, Kason Kirkpatrick, Tristan Serrano) 1:41.98
200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Colton Stoecker, Zander Mullenberg, Kason Kirkpatrick, Tristan Serrano) 1:32.84
400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Kason Kirkpatrick, Zander Mullenberg, Tristan Serrano, Colton Stoecker) 3:22.50
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Demin Gates (S) 1:56.06
200 medley: Chase Arnold (S) 2:16.29
50 freestyle: Ian Reece (S) 23.41
1-meter diving: Dash Jackson (S) 150.25
100 butterfly: Tristan Serrano (S) 53.88
100 freestyle: Demin Gates (S) 53.73
500 freestyle: Edison Phillips (S) 5:34.53
100 backstroke: Cole Bleeker (S) 1:04.50
100 breaststroke: Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:09.46
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Lynnwood; Thursday, Dec. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Everett and Mariner; Thursday, Jan. 9; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
