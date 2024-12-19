High school sports roundup for Dec. 17, 2024

December 18, 2024

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale’s Chris Ramirez (left) and Lynnwood’s Bryson Le wrestle in the 144 lb. weight class on Tuesday at Meadowdale High School. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Maverick Logan Palmer (left) lifts the Royals’ Gabriel Robbins.
The Mavs’ Hector Castro (left) and Lynnwood’s Eric Ly grapple in the 132 lb. weight class.
Meadowdale heavyweight Jaxson Hulbert (left) clashes with Lynnwood’s Thor Lasmusga.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 40-31

106- Edwardo Gonzalez (L) won by forfeit
113- Dylan Por (L) won by forfeit
120- Melyk Valencia (M) pinned Eron Hecita (L) 1:21
126- Ashton Myers (M) major decision over Lukah Washburn (L) 13-0
132- Eric Ly (L) decision over Hector Castro 10-6
138- Miguel Garcia (M) pinned Jered Sum (L) 2:00
144- Christopher Ramirez (M) won by technical fall over Bryson Le (L) 15-0
150- Logan Palmer (M) won by technical fall over Gabriel Robbins (L) 16-0
157- Mathew Sleipness (M) pinned Landon Stull (L) 0:50
165- Lukman Bandawi (L) pinned Cameron Fernandez (M) 2:32
175- Jamier Perry (M) pinned Isaac Popich (L) 1:02
190- Nathan Williams (L) decision over William Hernandez-Chavez (M) 5-1
215- William Brundage (M) pinned Andy Chavez-Bautista (L) 3:20
285- Thor Lamusga (L) defeated Jaxon Hulbert (M) 3-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 72-36

Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball sophomore Grant Williams (3) jumps for a layup unopposed during the Warriors–Archbishop Murphy Wildcats game Tuesday night at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior senior Cameron Hiatt (5) drives in from the corner to score.
Warrior senior Cavan Schillinger (1) jumps in for a fast break layup.
E-W junior William Alseth (12) stays low under a double team in the paint timing a layup score.
Warrior junior Julian Gray (24) out jumps the defender at the basket.
E-W junior DJ Karl (23) passes a steal from the floor.
Warrior senior Luke Boland (21) eyes the basket on his way into the lane.
EW senior Dre Lloyd (0) looks to pass into the lane from the top of the key.
Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Cam Hiatt 19, Will Alseth 17, D.J. Karl 12, Grant Williams 12, Julian Gray 7, Luke Boland 3, Cavan Schillinger 2

Archbishop Murphy individual scorers:
Jack Seivers 14, Ira Smith 11, Yari Archibald 3, Carter Hagen 3, Jordan Rife 3, Mateo Love 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 5-0; Archbishop Murphy 0-3, 2-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Friday Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-51

Mountlake Terrace guard Rashaun Connor (11) drives between Marysville-Getchell defenders Wyatt Harris (left) and Zack Pittman (5) on Tuesday during the Chargers’ 61-52 victory over the Hawks. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Mountlake Terrace’s Svayjeet Singh (35) soars for a layup Tuesday against Marysville-Getchell.
Mountlake Terrace’s Jordan Wilson (25) is caught in a corner Tuesday by Marysville-Getchell’s Mariano Palacol (1).
Mountlake Terrace guard Anthony Fuentes (23) shoots a layup over Marysville-Getchell’s Wyatt Harris (24).

Marysville Getchell top performers:
Bubba Palacol 21 points, 4 assists and 5 steals
Zach Pittman 7 points and 8 rebounds
Mountlake Terrace top scorers:
Svayjeet Singh 15, Anthony Fuentes 11

Records: Marysville Getchell 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Friday Dec. 20; 6:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 63-47

Meadowdale’s Marley Miller (33) Shoots a 3-pointer in front of Shorewood’s Thomas Moles (5) in Wednesday night’s game. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Meadowdale’s Natnael Ghirmay (3) drives the ball toward the paint against the Shorewood defense.
Meadowdale’s Noah Million (1) Shoots a three pointer in front of Shorewood’s Jaden Marlow (24).
Meadowdale’s Orion Ezeonwuka (25) draws a foul while scoring two points through Shorewood defense.
Shorewood’s Nathan Abraha (1) draws a foul and puts up two points against Meadowdale defense.
Shorewood’s Thomas Moles (5) adds two points to his team’s lead.

No details reported.

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 5-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 3-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday Dec. 20; 6:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 68-16
No details reported.

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-0, 7-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-6

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday Dec. 20; 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 130-48
Shorewood defeated Jackson 102-77
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 120-49
at West Coast Aquatics

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Vyron Domingo, Nolan Thai, Prestyn Ruijter, Juhyung Lee) 1:43.50
200 freestyle: Shorewood (Frederick Anderson, Kristian Hagemier, Sebastian Sanchez, Colin Bell) 1:34.45
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Kristian Hagemier, James Mitchell, Huey Hoff, Colin Bell) 3:35.56

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Frederick Anderson (S) 1:51.62
50 freestyle: Sebastian Sanchez (S) 23.57
1-meter diving: Aiden Witt (S) 104.60
100 butterfly: Prestyn Ruijters (J) 55.75
100 freestyle: Sebastian Sanchez (S) 52.50
500 freestyle: Nolan Thai (J) 5:11.81
100 backstroke: Vyron Domingo (J) 57.43
100 breaststroke: Frederick Anderson (S) 1:04.77

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade and Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Dec. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 150-45
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 135-27
at Lynnwood Pool

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorecrest (Colton Stoecker, Ian Reece, Kason Kirkpatrick, Tristan Serrano) 1:41.98
200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Colton Stoecker, Zander Mullenberg, Kason Kirkpatrick, Tristan Serrano) 1:32.84
400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Kason Kirkpatrick, Zander Mullenberg, Tristan Serrano, Colton Stoecker) 3:22.50

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Demin Gates (S) 1:56.06
200 medley: Chase Arnold (S) 2:16.29
50 freestyle: Ian Reece (S) 23.41
1-meter diving: Dash Jackson (S) 150.25
100 butterfly: Tristan Serrano (S) 53.88
100 freestyle: Demin Gates (S) 53.73
500 freestyle: Edison Phillips (S) 5:34.53
100 backstroke: Cole Bleeker (S) 1:04.50
100 breaststroke: Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:09.46

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Lynnwood; Thursday, Dec. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Everett and Mariner; Thursday, Jan. 9; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

