High school sports roundup for Dec. 18, 2024

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 89-45

Meadowdale senior Audrey Lucas (35) powers to the basket in a game at Shorewood High School on Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale junior Mia Brockmeyer (11) drives down the lane.
Mavs’ senior Sam Medina (24) looks to pass.
Sophomore Lexi Zardis (12) takes a jump shot.
Mavs’ senior Kyrairra Roussin (20) dribbles around a defender.
Senior Kaiya Dotter (3) eyes the rim for a 3-point shot.

Meadowdale individual scorers: Audrey Lucas 24, Mia Brockmeyer 20, Kyairra Roussin 15, Sam Medina 9, Lexi Zardis 6, Payton Fleishman 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3, Kaiya Dotter 2, Kylie Richards 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 3-1; Shorewood 0-2, 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Dec. 20; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 43-39

Mountlake Terrace’s Clara Loveless (22) prepares to shoot for the Hawks in a game against Cedar Park Christian, Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Mountlake Terrace freshman Jaliyah Dyson shoots for the Hawks above two Cedar Park Christian players.
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Jordyn Stokes leaps for the basket and scores for the Hawks.
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Iman Kaifa (21) falls while tossing the ball up to shoot for the Hawks.

Scoring by quarter
Cedar Park Christian 07-12-06-14
Mountlake Terrace 11-12-12-08

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers: Jordan Wagner 15, Makenna Davidson 7, Jaliyah Dyson 6, Emma Schmidt 6, Clara Loveless 4, Jordyn Stokes 3, Iman Kaifa 2

Cedar Park Christian individual scorers: Jenna Flynn 19, Sammy Perrigoue 8, Eliza Nance 7, Nika Litwin 3, Abby Moore 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Cedar Park Christian 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 20; 8 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 75-32

Shorecrest top scorer: Melody Tagle 24 (eight 3-pointers)

Lynnwood top scorer: Alexis Tamayo 13

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-5
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday,  Dec, 20; 8 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 68-22
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

– Compiled by Steve Willits

