High school sports roundup for Dec. 20, 2024

Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 77-44
Edmonds-Woodway jumped out a 23-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and a 43-24 halftime lead on the way their sixth straight victory to start the season. No other details were reported.
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Stanwood 0-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Dec. 23; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 59-56
Read article here.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 5-2; Meadowdale 0-2, 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Inglemoor; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Monday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 50-35
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 3-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-7
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck ; Saturday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-35
Read article here.
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 5-2
Meadowdale next game: at King’s; Saturday, Dec. 21; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Auburn Riverside; Thursday, Dec. 26; 5 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 55-21
Finley Wichers scored 15 points and contributed five rebounds and five steals as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 5-1 on the season with a 55-21 victory over the Marysville Pilchuck Tomahawks. Senior Abi Porter added 13 points and Janie Hanson contributed five steals in the win.
Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:
Finley Wichers 15, Abi Porter 13, Savannah Huffman 7, Janie Hanson 6, Audrey Rothmier 5, Madeline Skaar 4, Darcy Brennan 3, Annika Beckstrom 2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bellingham; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 69-21
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 7-1; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: at Eastside Catholic; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.