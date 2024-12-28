High school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2024

22 mins ago 6

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Kentlake 78-52

Lynwood junior Jaikin Choy (11) chases a runaway ball during the Royals’ matchup against Kentlake Friday, Dec. 27. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Senior Robel Berhanu looks up to shoot for Lynnwood.
Royals’ senior Joshua Shuge puts up a layup.
Lynnwood junior Matthew Solomon takes a shot.

Scoring by quarter:

Kentlake        14-09-23-06

Lynnwood     19-18-20-21

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Robel Berhanu 22, Hos El-Aarag 22, Josh Shuge 12, Jaikin Choy 6, Kedus Yared 6, Cole Betancourt 5, Andrew Tran 3, #14 Wat Makuei 2

Kentlake individual scorers:

Matthew Lawrence 19, Devin Saladis 11, Jasraj Ghumman 10, Kaven Bews 6, K’mari Hall 2, Max McAllister 2, Jestin Rosario 2

Records: Lynnwood 3-7; Kentlake 1-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Thomas Jefferson; Monday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Renton 71-55

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Cam Hiatt 23, Will Alseth 14, D.J. Karlk 9, Dre Simonson 8, Grant Williams 8, Julian Gray 7, Luke Boland 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-0; Renton 1-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Oak Harbor; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Lynden Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-39

Mountlake Terrace point guard Anthony Fuentes (23) brings the ball upcourt while being checked by Lynden Christian’s Carter Ahlers during the Lyncs’ 59-39 victory over the Hawks on Friday, Dec. 27. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Mountlake Terrace forward Svayjeet Sigh (35) shoots over Lynden Christian’s Luke VanKooten.
Terrace’s Oliver Shaw-Jones (51) shoots over Lynden Christian’s Kaden Veldman (24).
Alex Mkrtychyan (13) has his shot blocked by Lynden Christian’s Kaden Veldman (24).
Brody Myers-Little (21) attempts to grab a loose ball Friday under pressure from Lynden Christian’s Dawson Hintz (0).

Scoring by quarter:

Lynden Christian         19-12-16-12

Mountlake Terrace     08-06-16-09

Lynden Christian individual scorers:

Gannon Dykstra 24, Dawson Hintz 13, Kaden Veldman 11, Luke VanKooten 7, Gunnar Dykstra 2, Boyce Robertson 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Shan Shah 14, Brody Myers-Little 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Cody Ekanayake 3, Alex Mkrtychyan 2, Jordan Wilson 2

Records: Lynden Christian 7-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lakeside; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Basketball

Emerald Ridge defeated Meadowdale 55-48

No details reported

Records: Emerald Ridge 6-2; Meadowdale 5-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Brookswood Secondary; Saturday, Dec. 28; 10 a.m. at Lynden Christian High School

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-19

No details reported

Records: Bothell 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Eastside Catholic; Saturday, Dec. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME