High school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2024

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Kentlake 78-52

Scoring by quarter:

Kentlake 14-09-23-06

Lynnwood 19-18-20-21

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Robel Berhanu 22, Hos El-Aarag 22, Josh Shuge 12, Jaikin Choy 6, Kedus Yared 6, Cole Betancourt 5, Andrew Tran 3, #14 Wat Makuei 2

Kentlake individual scorers:

Matthew Lawrence 19, Devin Saladis 11, Jasraj Ghumman 10, Kaven Bews 6, K’mari Hall 2, Max McAllister 2, Jestin Rosario 2

Records: Lynnwood 3-7; Kentlake 1-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Thomas Jefferson; Monday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Renton 71-55

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Cam Hiatt 23, Will Alseth 14, D.J. Karlk 9, Dre Simonson 8, Grant Williams 8, Julian Gray 7, Luke Boland 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-0; Renton 1-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Oak Harbor; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Lynden Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-39

Scoring by quarter:

Lynden Christian 19-12-16-12

Mountlake Terrace 08-06-16-09

Lynden Christian individual scorers:

Gannon Dykstra 24, Dawson Hintz 13, Kaden Veldman 11, Luke VanKooten 7, Gunnar Dykstra 2, Boyce Robertson 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Shan Shah 14, Brody Myers-Little 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Cody Ekanayake 3, Alex Mkrtychyan 2, Jordan Wilson 2

Records: Lynden Christian 7-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lakeside; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Basketball

Emerald Ridge defeated Meadowdale 55-48

No details reported

Records: Emerald Ridge 6-2; Meadowdale 5-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Brookswood Secondary; Saturday, Dec. 28; 10 a.m. at Lynden Christian High School

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-19

No details reported

Records: Bothell 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Eastside Catholic; Saturday, Dec. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits