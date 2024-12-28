High school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2024

Boys Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Kentlake 78-52
Scoring by quarter:
Kentlake 14-09-23-06
Lynnwood 19-18-20-21
Lynnwood individual scorers:
Robel Berhanu 22, Hos El-Aarag 22, Josh Shuge 12, Jaikin Choy 6, Kedus Yared 6, Cole Betancourt 5, Andrew Tran 3, #14 Wat Makuei 2
Kentlake individual scorers:
Matthew Lawrence 19, Devin Saladis 11, Jasraj Ghumman 10, Kaven Bews 6, K’mari Hall 2, Max McAllister 2, Jestin Rosario 2
Records: Lynnwood 3-7; Kentlake 1-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Thomas Jefferson; Monday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Renton 71-55
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Cam Hiatt 23, Will Alseth 14, D.J. Karlk 9, Dre Simonson 8, Grant Williams 8, Julian Gray 7, Luke Boland 2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-0; Renton 1-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Oak Harbor; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.
Lynden Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-39
Scoring by quarter:
Lynden Christian 19-12-16-12
Mountlake Terrace 08-06-16-09
Lynden Christian individual scorers:
Gannon Dykstra 24, Dawson Hintz 13, Kaden Veldman 11, Luke VanKooten 7, Gunnar Dykstra 2, Boyce Robertson 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Shan Shah 14, Brody Myers-Little 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Cody Ekanayake 3, Alex Mkrtychyan 2, Jordan Wilson 2
Records: Lynden Christian 7-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lakeside; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Basketball
Emerald Ridge defeated Meadowdale 55-48
No details reported
Records: Emerald Ridge 6-2; Meadowdale 5-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Brookswood Secondary; Saturday, Dec. 28; 10 a.m. at Lynden Christian High School
Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-19
No details reported
Records: Bothell 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 5-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Eastside Catholic; Saturday, Dec. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.