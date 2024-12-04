High school sports roundup for Dec. 3, 2024

Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 56-39
Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 12-12-17-15
Everett 12-06-12-09
Terrace individual scorers:
Rayshaun Connor 20, Svayjeet Singh 16, Anthony Fuentes 5, Brody Myers-Little 5, Shan Shah 5, Jordan Wilson 5
Everett individual scorers:
Noah Parker 14, Alex Tserger 11, Robert Geary 6, Sam Lawless 4, Noah Owens 2, Santiago Salazar 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Everett 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday, Dec. 7; 6:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 63-60
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Noah Million 20, Khalil Botley 15, Orion Ezeonwuka 7, Avery Pelote 6, Marley Miller 5, Natnael Ghirmay 4, Adam Desta 2, Payton Hernandez 2, Nolan Lee 2
Cascade individual scorers:
Mason Zimmerman 15, Gavin Wright 15, Andrew Mitchell III 12, Brandon Lagutang 9, Zach Palmer 5, Marcel Alexander 2, Noel Kisanga 2
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Cascade 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Jackson; Friday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.