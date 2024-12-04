High school sports roundup for Dec. 3, 2024

30 mins ago 4

Boys basketball

Terrace senior Svayjeet Singh (35) drives to the basket in the Hawks opener at Everett on Tuesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Terrace senior Rayshaun Connor (11) powers to the hoop.
Hawks freshman Oliver Shaw-Jones (51) defends against the Seagulls’ Sam Lawless (14).
Terrace freshman guard Anthony Fuentes brings the ball up the court.
Junior guard Jordan Wilson makes a move to the basket.
Junior guard Shan Shah (15) scores on a fast break.
New Terrace head coach Johnny Phillips (right) gets his first win as the Hawks defeat Everett 54-39.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 56-39
Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace  12-12-17-15
Everett            12-06-12-09
Terrace individual scorers:
Rayshaun Connor 20, Svayjeet Singh 16, Anthony Fuentes 5, Brody Myers-Little 5, Shan Shah 5, Jordan Wilson 5
Everett individual scorers:
Noah Parker 14, Alex Tserger 11, Robert Geary 6, Sam Lawless 4, Noah Owens 2, Santiago Salazar 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Everett 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday, Dec. 7; 6:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 63-60
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Noah Million 20, Khalil Botley 15, Orion Ezeonwuka 7, Avery Pelote 6, Marley Miller 5, Natnael Ghirmay 4, Adam Desta 2, Payton Hernandez 2, Nolan Lee 2
Cascade individual scorers:
Mason Zimmerman 15, Gavin Wright 15, Andrew Mitchell III 12, Brandon Lagutang 9, Zach Palmer 5, Marcel Alexander 2, Noel Kisanga 2
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Cascade 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Jackson; Friday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME