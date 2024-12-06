High school sports roundup for Dec. 4, 2024

Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball junior Annika Beckstrom (33) drives for the basket during the Warriors – Cascade Bruins game Wednesday night at the Edmonds-Woodway gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior sophomore Ellie Alderson (3) stares down Bruins senior Saide Dorr (12) under the Bruins basket.
EWHS senior Savannah Huffman (0) defends tight against Bruins sophomore Ellah Hamada (41).
E-W junior Jane Hanson (1) breaks up a drive into the lane by Bruins junior Isa Palmer (22).
Junior Amelia Miller (13) stretches past a Bruin defender for a shot.
Warrior sophomore Jasmine Gill (11) flies in for a basket.
Junior Finley Wichers (4) catches the Bruin defense flat-footed for a basket.
Sophomore Audrey Rothmier (44) takes an outside shot over Bruin senior Austyn Davis (32).
Warrior junior Abigail Johnson (35) grabs the rebound on a missed Warrior shot late in the second half.
Junior Isabella Beltran (10) looks to pass into the lane past Bruin sophomore Yasmina Drissy (24).
Junior Darcy Brennan (21) shoots over Bruin sophomore Ellah Hamada (41). Girls basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 55-15
Jasmine Gill scored a team-high 11 points, Janie Hanson and Finley Wichers each contributed seven steals as the Warriors improved their season record to 2-0. 12 different players scored for Edmonds-Woodway in the game.
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Jasmine Gill 11, Darcy Brennan 9, Madeline Skaar 7, Finley Wichers 6, Izzy Beltran 5, Janie Hanson 4, Abigail Porter 4, Savannah Huffman 2, Amelia Miller 2, Audrey Rothmier 2, Annika Beckstrom 1, Abby Johnson 0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Cascade 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville-Getchell; Monday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. Girls wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Marysville Pilchuck and Snohomish
at Snohomish High School
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next match: Stanwood tournament; Saturday, Dec.7; 10 a.m. at Stanwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
