High school sports roundup for Dec. 5, 2024

Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway vs Arlington and Marysville Pilchuck
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Woodinville; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 54-22
106: Frank Guzman (MT) won by forfeit
113: Alex Boe-Flores (C) won by forfeit
120: Alex Moodie (MT) pinned Preston Chao (C) 4:30
126: Akif Yilman won by forfeit
132: Luke Swenson (MT) won by forfeit
138: Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned Mason Alumbaugh (C) 1:13
144: Moses Marsh (MT) pinned Jamie Le (C) 0:33
150: Abdul Najib (MT) pinned Nour Qandeel (C) 3:09
157: Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Mario Toledo-Hernandez (C) 1:58
165: Hassan Al-Rubaie (C) defeated Titus Swett 14-11
175: Anuar Arajuo (C) pinned Wyatt Bills (MT) 1:11
190: Fedhl Al-Mosawi (C) defeated Owen Boswell (MT) 6-4
215: Elijah Swett (MT) pinned Derek Rodriguez (C) 0:13
285: Daron Rainey (C) defeated Ryan Pineda (MT) 13-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Kamiak and Monroe; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 5:45 p.m. at Monroe High School
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 55-17
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner and Stanwood; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. at Stanwood High School
Meadowdale vs Lake Stevens and Snohomish
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson and Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 5 p.m. at Jackson High School
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 54-38
Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Cameron Hiatt 16, Will Alseth 12, Dre Lloyd 8, D.J.Karl 7, Julian Gray 5, Grant Williams 4, Luke Boland 2
Ferndale leading scorer:
Mantaj Singh 19
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Ferndale 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 7; 5 p.m.
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 51-47
Read story here.
Records: Cascade 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Dec. 7; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood
At Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 109-57
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 126-50
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 137-36
Individual event top finishers:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Samuel Doll (S) 1:56.56
2. Huey Hoff (S) 1:58.63
3. Austin Chiu (EW) 2:17.35
200 yard medley:
1. Tyler Pike (S) 2:17.99
2. Jason Qi (S) 2:18.64
3. Luca Hooks (EW) 2:31.42
50 yard freestyle:
1. Frederick Anderson (S) 23.47
2. Colin Bell (S) 23.55
3. Sebastian Sanchez (S) 24.44
4. Connor Smith (EW) 25.47
1-meter diving:
1. Aiden Witt (S) 120.10
2. Elliott Marter (S) 47.40
3. Severin Hjelle (S) 45.65
100 yard butterfly:
1. James Mitchell (S) 1:00.78
2. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:06.54
3. Austin Chiu (EW) 1:06.96
100 yard freestyle:
1. Colin Bell (S) 51.38
2. Samuel Doll (S) 51.92
3. Sebastian Sanchez (S) 54.79
4. Connor Smith (EW) 57.48
500 yard freestyle:
1. Huey Hoff (S) 5:27.51
2. Tyler Pike (S) 5:34.23
3. Jacob Kruger (S) 6:51.41
4. Josh Bozick (MT) 7:00.95
100 yard backstroke:
1. Frederick Anderson (S) 58.38
2. Max Herbert (S) 1:04.51
3. James Mitchell (S) 1:06.03
4. Liam Schell (EW) 1:07.69
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Lennoz Norenberg (EW) 1:08.58
2. Jason Qi (S) 1:09.00
3. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:13.27
Relay event winners:
200 yard medley:
Shorewood (Samuel Doll, Frederick Anderson, James Mitchell, Colin Bell) 1:46.68
200 yard freestyle:
Shorewood (Sebastian Sanchez, Jason Qi, Arian Campbell, Colin Bell) 1:38.30
400 yard freestyle:
Shorewood (Samuel Doll, James Mitchell, Tyler Pike, Frederick Anderson) 3:40.69
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday, Dec. 12; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Kamiak/Lynnwood/Meadowdale
At Kamiak High School
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 141-30
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 129-53
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:16.93
200 medley: Minh Nguyen (K) 2:19.04
50 freestyle: Jack Fast (K) 23.35
1 meter dive: Cade Farmer (K) 164.15
100 butterfly: Evan Calkins (L) 58.69
100 freestyle: Matvei Suleimanov (M) 54.03
500 freestyle: Kenny Liu (K) 6:27.23
100 backstroke: Alex Lee (L) 58.95
100 breaststroke: Minh Nguyen (K) 1:05.49
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Kamiak (Ben Chen, Noah Lee, Jack Fast, Lewis Tai) 1:48.83
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Minh Nguyen, Lewis Tai, Noah Lee, Jack Fast) 1:38.08
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Jack Fast, Isaac Dovinh, Ben Chen, Alex Lee) 3:46.51
Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: vs Glacier Peak and Snohomish; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
