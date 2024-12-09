High school sports roundup for Dec. 6-7, 2024

Boys basketball
Friday, Dec. 6
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 59-56
Jackson top scorer:
Seamus Williams: 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds
Meadowdale top scorer:
Natnael Ghirmay 18 points
Records: Jackson 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Saturday, Dec. 7
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 70-33
Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 22-14-17-17
Lynnwood 09-09-08-07
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Svayjeet Singh 12, Rayshaun Connor 11, Brody Myers-Little 11, Alex Mkrtychan 9, Anthony Fuentes 8, Shan Shah 8, Jordan Wilson 5, Cody Ekanayake 2, Hunter Nuckols 2, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2
Lynnwood individual scorers:
Hosny El-Aarag 8, Robel Berhanu 8, Sylvester Clark 5, Miguel Manzi 4, Matteos Shiferaw 4, Jaikin Choy 3, Andrew Tran 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday December 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday December 10; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Bishop Blanchet 64-39
Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:
Cameron Hiatt 17, Grant Williams 11, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 8, Luke Boland 5, Dre Lloyd 5, Harris Dobson 3, D.J. Karl 3, Cavan Schillinger 3
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Bishop Blanchet 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 7
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 55-53
Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 20-08-13-14
Lynnwood 18-11-12-12
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 15, Emma Schmidt 14, Jordyn Stokes 10, Jordan Wagner 7, Makenna Davidson 4, Clara Loveless 4, Iman Kaifa 1
Lynnwood scorers:
Ena Dodik 13, Shifa Hanchinamani 12, Vanessa Olivar 10, Nina Wilson 9, Lexi Tamayo 6, La’Shia McClellan 3
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Wrestling:
Saturday, Dec. 7
Stanwood High School scramble – featuring numerous schools include the following from the Edmonds School District: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
No results reported.
Next matches featuring Edmonds School District teams:
Edmonds-Woodway High School; Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Kamiak, Mariner, Meadowdale and Shorewood
Shorecrest High School; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Lake Stevens, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest
Marysville Getchell High School; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Mountlake Terrace and Stanwood
— Compiled by Steve Willits
