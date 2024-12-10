High school sports roundup for Dec. 9, 2024

42 mins ago 4

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 51-23

Marysville Getchell’s Elle Glover (42) puts tight defense on Edmonds-Woodway’s Jane Hanson (1) during the Warriors’ 41-18 victory on Monday. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
E-W’s Abi Porter (5) drives past Marysville Getchell’s Max Struss (4) on Monday.
Edmonds-Woodway guard Savannah Huffman (1) defends against Marysville Getchell’s Addison Cavanagh (30).
The Warriors’ Darcy Brennan (21) leaps to block a pass by Marysville Getchell’s Addison Cavanagh (30).
The Warriors’ Finley Vichers (4) drives against Marysville Getchell’s Emme Witter (left).
Edmonds-Woodway guard Jasmine Gill (11) turns the corner.
E-W’s Madeline Skaar (23) fights in the key against Marysville-Getchell’s Elle Glover (left) and Emme Witter (44).

Finley Wichers scored a team high 13 points along with six steals while Jasmine Gill and Darcy Brennan each added nine points as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (3-0) remained undefeated with a 51-23 road victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers (0-4).

The Warriors will next play at Lynnwood at 6:30 p.m. Friday night in their first Wesco 3A South conference game of the season. Friday’s game will be the front end of a varsity doubleheader, with the Edmonds-Woodway boys playing Lynnwood at 8 p.m.

— By Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME