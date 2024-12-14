In Days Gone By: The Edmonds Fire Department’s first 10 years

Imagine being at work when the fire bell rang. As a volunteer firefighter in Edmonds in 1905, you would have dropped everything you’re doing, ran to the shed where the hose cart was stored on 5th Avenue and dragged it by hand or with a team of horses to the site of the blaze, which most often was along the waterfront. If you were able, you would have attached the hose to one of the few hydrants that existed at the time.

Oftentimes, the hose would not reach the site of the blaze, so you would have to form bucket brigades with anyone who was able to lend a hand. In most cases, the wooden structures and their contents could not be saved.

Author’s note: Prior to the establishment of volunteer fire departments, citizen-based bucket brigades were the most common means by which fires were fought. If the town was fortunate, a well, storage tank or a body of water was nearby where buckets of water could be extracted quickly, transported to the fire and thrown upon the blaze.

Edmonds before the volunteer fire department

By 1899, Edmonds’ population had grown to the point that the need for a water system had become acute, and the Edmonds City Council petitioned to form a city-owned water system. However, after a council committee reported that the cost to build a water system was $6,000, a bond issue proposal was rejected by the citizenry.

Given the town’s failure to create its own water system, several private enterprises asked for the opportunity to lay water pipelines. Three groups were granted permission to proceed. One was the Edmonds Milling and Logging Company, represented by George Brackett. The other entities were headed up by Seattle banker W. D. Perkins and L.C. Engel and Company from Edmonds.

The Perkins-financed firm, known as the Edmonds Water Company, started operations on a massive scale, supplying most of the water from springs east of town. With the scale of the company’s undertaking, the city council was enthralled enough to authorize the purchase of 10 fire hydrants. Unfortunately, when the water was turned on in January 1900, the water pressure at the hydrants was so weak that plans to purchase a fire hose were stopped, and the council refused to pay Perkins until the water pressure was adequate to support the city’s needs.

By 1901, the water service was still so inadequate that another movement for a municipal-owned water system was started. On Oct. 17, A.M. Yost and his wife Amanda deeded land east of the city in hopes that someone could supply water to Edmonds.

On Oct. 26, the city council voted to purchase the Perkins-backed Edmonds Water Company for $6,100 and called for a vote on Dec. 18 for a proposed $6,000 bond issue to help develop a city-owned water system. Although the bond issue passed by a vote of 76-10, efforts to sell the bonds failed miserably, and the city did not try to develop its own water system until many years later.

In response, Yost and his sons formed the Edmonds Spring Water Company in October 1902. The company was guaranteed a contract by the city if it could prove it could deliver adequate water to meet the city’s growing needs. The Edmonds Spring Water Company subsequently purchased the holdings of both the Perkins and Engel’s firms, which provided them with existing wooden water pipes.

By mid-1903, the Edmonds Spring Water Company proved that it could provide adequate drinking water and enough water pressure for the existing fire hydrants. Given those factors, the city signed a multi-year contract with the Yost family to provide the city with water.

Anticipating the formation of a volunteer fire department, the city council in December 1903 approved the future purchase and installation of eight additional fire hydrants and the purchase of a fire bell.

1904 – The Edmonds Volunteer Fire Department is established

At the city council meeting of Jan. 13, 1904, the minutes from an initial meeting of the Edmonds Volunteer Department were read. The minutes stated that seven men had volunteered to be firefighters: J.V. Coons, R. Benson, W. Rowe, J. Lovegreen, J.E. Wilson, M.O. Hoyt and D. Blackhall.

In addition to the seven, A. Mowat had been elected as fire chief, J.Coons as captain and A. Cahen as secretary. Their term was to be six months. The minutes were accompanied by a motion that the department would consist of 15 men, and that the city would compensate them accordingly. The motion was carried, and the Edmonds Volunteer Fire Department was officially recognized.

Equipping the fire department – 1904

Two months after the Jan. 13 formation of the fire department, the city purchased a two-wheeled cart and 120 feet of hose for the volunteers to use.

Author’s note: Training at best was informal, and I could not find any mention in the Edmonds Review newspaper of any fire training or drills being conducted by the volunteers in 1904.

On May 4, 1904, the city council approved the purchase of a “nozzle” for the hose. The purchase of a 60-foot pole, which was to be installed at the corner of 5th and Bell, was also approved. The pole was to be used for drying out the 120-foot hose by securing the middle of the hose to the top of the pole after a fire.

In July, the fire department requested the purchase of 15 belts, 15 wrenches and 15 axes for each firefighter. The city council instead approved the purchase of one ladder, the fire bell that had been previously promised in December 1903 and three axes.

In August, the council approved the purchase of three more 60-foot poles so that a hose tower could be constructed, and the fire bell could be positioned on a platform near the top of the tower.

The last purchase of 1904 occurred in December, when the council approved buying a 20-foot ladder.

1905-06: Training, pride and fires became a frequent reality

During the first half of 1905, the Edmonds Review reported several training sessions for the volunteer fire department along with requests for additional volunteers, especially the ones who lived in the downtown area. The thinking was that the closer the volunteers lived to the fire equipment, the faster the response would be. On May 5, the Edmonds Review reported, “Chief Coons of Edmonds Fire Department with his well-disciplined brigade gave a fire drill last Monday evening. The water squirted first rate.”

On June 2, the Edmonds Review stated: “There is probably no other city of its size in the country that offers better fire protection than Edmonds.”

The article concluded: “To more securely protect the town, however, and provide in advance for its future growth, the city council has under consideration the purchase of an up-to-date chemical engine which will place the chances of a serious blaze beyond the limits of possibility.”

Author’s note: Nothing further was heard about an up-to-date chemical engine for years. The “chemical” was a mixture of water and sodium bicarbonate, which reportedly resulted in foam that would quickly extinguish the fire.

Three weeks later, on June 23, the Lyle Stewart Building located at the northeast corner of Front Street and George Street across from the city’s shingle mills caught fire. The building was owned by long-time saloon owner Lyle Stewart, and the fire started under the roofline above the saloon. The building was severely damaged by the fire and water, as was the adjoining building owned by J.B. Otto.

Reportedly, when the fire bell rang, the firefighters ran to the shed where the hose cart was stored but realized they didn’t have a team of horses to drag the cart. They decided to drag the cart by hand down five blocks to the scene of the fire. The response time exceeded 30 minutes and the wooden structures suffered the consequences.

Edmonds’ mills: Culprits and victims (1907-09)

By early spring 1907, Edmonds citizens were pleading with the city to provide better fire protection equipment to combat the frequent fires in and around the mills. The city council agreed to purchase a second cart equipped with 120 feet of hose and to build a shed on Front Street (Sunset Avenue) to house the second cart in hopes that it would be easily accessible for fighting fires along the waterfront.

A March 29, 1907 Edmonds Review article – “Need More Hydrants” – read: “Those who took part in fighting the fire on Monday night were convinced of the immediate necessity for placing more hydrants at convenient points so that it would always be possible to have two streams of water.”

The article continued: “When the sounding of the fire alarm brought out sufficient help to get the first line of hose stretched from the corner of Bell and Second streets, it was found to be too short to reach the fire and it was necessary to get the second cart out and attach the second hose before the water could be turned on. All of this caused the loss of valuable time and the destruction of much property that might have been saved had there been a water plug on Front and Bell streets. As it was over 15 cords of shingle bolts were destroyed before the flames could be checked.”

This fire occurred at the Brady Mill immediately after a Northern Pacific train had passed by. It was presumed that the fire was caused by a spark from the engine’s smokestack.

The city council didn’t approve the purchase and installation of additional hydrants due to the city’s financial deficits.

An Edmonds Review article from Aug. 30, 1907 – “A & C’s Shingle Mill Dry Kiln Burned after Hard Fight” – addressed another shingle mill fire. The article recounted the fire had been caused by a spark from the mill’s wood-burning furnace inside the main building. Almost every citizen in town responded to the fire. Since it was Sunday, men, women and children in their Sunday best clothes formed a bucket brigade, using water from Puget Sound to help douse the fire. The dry kiln and mill were lost, but several other mills were saved as the citizens fought the fire and gusty winds that blew sparks southward towards other mills. Damage was estimated at $3,000 ($100,000-plus today).

In the aftermath, the townspeople encouraged the city to purchase a powerful marine pump that could force water from Puget Sound onto waterfront properties. Edmonds Fire Chief Otto stated that he would train his crew on how to use the pump if the mill owners purchased the pump. Nothing came of the request.

The city did excavate some of the wooden water pipes along Front Street that had been laid seven years earlier by the Perkins Edmonds Water Company. When the pipes were exposed, the city’s light and water engineers bore holes in the logs. They then plugged the holes with wooden plugs that “swelled,” forming a seal that didn’t allow the water to seep out. When a fire broke out, the plug was pulled. This provided an additional source of water for bucket brigades, as there wasn’t enough water pressure or any way to attach a hose to the wooden pipes.

Author’s note: Wooden water pipes that were originally installed in Edmonds can be seen at the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Multiple small fires occurred at mill sites along the waterfront during the remainder of 1907 and 1908 and at the beginning of 1909. Most were extinguished by a combination of the volunteer fire department “laddies” and spur-of-the-moment volunteer bucket brigades.

A May 8, 1909 Edmonds Review article – “Yost Lumber Mill Burned” – reported: “All that remains of Edmonds’ only lumber mill aside from the office and books is a pile of ashes, a lot of ruined equipment and scrap iron. Estimated loss, $15,000 to $20,000.” (That is $500,000-plus today). The presumed cause was a spark from one of the waterfront shingle mills.

As 1909 progressed, several of the mills installed water tanks in hopes of minimizing the size of the frequent fires. The water inside the tanks was not typically used to fight an active fire. Instead, one or two hoses hanging from the water tank were used to spray water on the large amount of dry lumber and logs that were sitting near the mills in hopes of keeping them from catching fire.

The water tanks themselves had to be refilled frequently by workers who climbed ladders and dumped buckets of water inside the tank.

Author’s note: The waterfront area of Edmonds was not alone when it came to fire. There were numerous fires in residences, as well as lumber mills that were located on almost every lake in the area. Several Edmonds bakeries burned to the ground due to their use of wood-burning ovens that resulted in sparks and extreme heat within their structures. In July 1909, an entire city block burned down. The fire consumed the buildings located on Main Street between 3rd and 4th streets including the new post office, despite the efforts of the fire department’s volunteers.

1910-12: Edmonds citizen’s plea for help goes unanswered

Small fires continued to be a common occurrence along the waterfront throughout 1910 and 1911. A few of the shingle mills were notorious for spewing red-hot embers out of their smokestacks. Fire Chief Otto reported at a 1911 city council meeting that sparks as big as one’s hand were being carried as far as Second Street – three blocks away – when the wind was coming from the west. He stated that sparks often fell on the sidewalks or streets and bounced along until they were extinguished or lit something on fire. Otto said he was amazed that they didn’t have more fires along the waterfront than they did.

Dr. J. D. Sherrick, a prominent Edmonds pharmacist, stated during the same council meeting that his property, which was located downwind from the A.B.C. Shingle Mill, had caught fire on numerous occasions due to the sparks from the mill. He avowed that it was only by diligent watching and watering of his roof and yard that a major fire had not occurred.

But the mills were not the only culprits. Several fires in 1911 were attributed to sparks coming from the Northern Pacific’s locomotives as well as from the larger steamboats that traveled close to the shoreline.

In March 1912, the Lake Ballinger Mill burned to ground for the second time despite the efforts of the residents of the mill workers’ village and late-arriving assistance from the Seattle Fire Department.

In June, the large Mowat Shingle Mill on the Edmonds waterfront was destroyed by fire as were most of the shingles in the yard. According to the mill’s watchman, the fire started in the roofline, probably from a spark from another mill’s smokestack or one of the other mills north of the Mowat facility. The mill was partially insured but losses above the insurance coverage were estimated at $7,000 ($250,000-plus today).

In late 1912, a citywide petition was circulated and signed by a majority of Edmonds’ citizens requesting that Edmonds purchase a fire truck and powerful pump to fight the frequent fires.

The petition read: “To the Honorable City Council of Edmonds”

Gentlemen: “The undersigned property owners, tax-payers, and voters hereby petition your Honorable body, to take such steps as are necessary to provide a suitable truck and pump for our fire protection. Fully believing that a real emergency exists, that requires the immediate attention of your honorable body.”

The petitions were signed by most of the mill owners and other leading citizens of Edmonds at the time.

However, the city was already deeply in debt. Many of the same citizens who signed the petitions prevailed upon the city council with a resolution to cut a number of services that would have saved the city over $4,000 annually. A few jobs were cut, but many of the city’s jobs could not be filled by people who would work without pay. Given the financial situation, a new fire truck was deemed “out of the question” by the city council.

1913 – The Edmonds Volunteer Fire Department turns 10 years

Fires in the spring of 1913 included the destruction of three residences close to the waterfront. Sparks from the mills or the Northern Pacific locomotives were believed to be the source of the fire, as strong westerly winds were present each day.

In July, a large blaze broke out at the Wasser Shingle Mill. Despite the fire department’s 15 volunteers being on site within minutes, they could not make any headway against the fire. After the fire destroyed the mill and several dry kilns, Otto commented “nothing burns as fast as a shingle mill.”

One month after the Wasser Mill fire, the Edmonds Fire Department approached the city council again regarding the purchase of a chemical fire truck. The department’s representatives stated that they had $100 in their coffers and needed to raise another $200 to purchase the truck and pump.

An Aug. 17 Edmonds Review article stated that the council replied, “We feel safe in saying that the business men of Edmonds can be depended upon to do their part in raising the necessary funds and do it well.”

Unfortunately, the necessary additional funding from Edmonds’ citizenry proved impossible to raise.

Mill fires in the autumn of 1913 proved to be as destructive as the previous years. The mills were extremely busy, turning out millions of shingles and operating 24 hours a day. The A & C Mill suffered huge losses due to fires in September as well as Quality Shingle Mill in November.

Fire risks slowly diminish

After 1913, the fire risk within the mills slowly diminished. Several mills replaced their original furnaces and boilers with newer Dutch ovens that did not spew sparks. Other mills improved their production and safety by installing electrical equipment, displacing their wood-burning, steam-driven equipment.

Other mills lined their inside walls with asbestos, which was viewed as a miracle material at the time. Raw asbestos was touted to be a strong material that could be woven into flexible products like wall liners. Due to its highly “incombustible” character, it helped minimize fires.

In 1915, the fire bell and hand-tolling of the bell was replaced by an alarm siren that was installed at the telephone company’s office and activated by the operator on duty when a fire was reported, which greatly reduced response times.

In late 1915, the city council approved the excavation of the water pipes south of Main Street on Second Ave and the installation of fireplugs, as there were no hydrants south of Main Street.

In 1921 – nearly 15 years after the first request – the Edmonds Fire Department received its first fully equipped fire truck.

The fire truck was stored at the Yost Garage, where several of the volunteer firefighters worked. When the siren went off, one of the firefighters would roll the fire truck down the ramp to the street. When three or four of the firefighters arrived, the truck sped to the fire. Interestingly, most of the firefighters arrived at the site of the fire on their own accord.

Author’s final notes: Of the fires that the Edmonds Volunteer Fire Department responded to in the department’s first 10 years, more than 70% of them were along the waterfront. This percentage includes fires within the mills as well as residential and commercial fires that were believed to have been caused by sparks from the mills.

As previously mentioned, Dr. Sherrick in a 1911 council meeting complained about the huge number of sparks constantly falling on his house and property. His house later burned to the ground in 1915, and the fire was attributed to sparks from the nearby mills.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks goes to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and the Edmonds Library for their assistance.