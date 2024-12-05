In final budget meeting, council raises downtown Edmonds parking permit fees, OKs plan for $5 million levy lid lift in 2026

The Edmonds City Council finished its work on amendments to the city’s 2025-26 biennial budget Wednesday night, approving three proposals aimed at generating additional revenue for the cash-strapped city.

Next up for the council is approving the final budget via a resolution in the coming weeks. In his Oct. 1 budget address, Mayor Mike Rosen proposed a combination of staff reductions, job furloughs and revenue-generating ideas to close the city’s projected $13 million budget gap in 2025.

During Wednesday’s gathering — a continuation of Tuesday night’s business meeting — Councilmember Susan Paine proposed two amendments related to residential and employee parking permits for those living, working or visiting in downtown residential zones, where time limits are in place.

The current annual fees are $25 for residential permits and $50 for employee permits. There is also an annual visitors parking pass available for $10 to those who already hold a valid residential parking permit or for $25 to those without a valid permit.

Paine noted that the fees haven’t been adjusted since 2014. “This increase will bring the permit fees to more closely reflect the value of our on-street parking,” Paine said. “It would also more closely reflect the rate of inflation over the past 10 years.”

Paine initially proposed raising the residential permit fee from $25 to $75 annually and the employee permit fee from $50 to $120. However, some councilmembers felt those amounts were too high and disagreed with the idea of charging more for employee permits than residential, since many workers in downtown Edmonds may make minimum wage.

Eventually, the council approved an amended motion from Council President Vivian Olson to set annual parking permit fees at $60 for employees and $120 for residential. They later approved a motion from Councilmember Will Chen to increase annual visitors parking permit fees from $10 to $60.

The final council action Wednesday night was to address a proposed staff amendment from Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe, which she had first shared during the council’s Tuesday night meeting. The amendment proposed removing the city’s $5 million “placeholder” interfund loan from the city’s utility funds for 2026 — which had been included in the biennial budget — and replacing it with a $6 million levy lid lift in 2026 — assuming the voters approve it. Dunscombe explained that this shift would allow the city to spread out the repayments for the $7.5 million interfund loan already planned for 2025, noting the state auditor’s office recommends a three-year repayment period.

Council President Olson asked Dunscombe whether the city could return to the idea of another interfund loan in 2026 if voters don’t support the levy lid lift.

“Really the loan in ’26 isn’t an option,” Dunscombe said. “We would just have to reduce expenses further.”

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch asked Dunscombe if the city’s ending fund balance in both 2025 and 2026 “will be better or worse now than what you may have proposed in the original budget.”

“I’m sure that it will be better, but it won’t be by much,” she replied. “What really looks better is the strategic outlook in the years going forward. So I really chose the $6 million [levy lid lift] to be able to keep the biennium almost at the same ending fund balance in ’26. It is definitely the way the fund balance grows and we allow ourselves to be able to replenish our reserves and pay back the loan from ’25 in the two years.”

Stating that she couldn’t support the switch to a levy lid lift, Dotsch said she is worried about “putting this burden on taxpayers with the assumption of an RFA [regional fire authority annexation], if that were to pass, plus this would be close to a 135% tax increase per property.” It’s important to fix the city’s structural budget issues first, Dostch said, so the city isn’t “growing in a manner that we have to come back to the taxpayers again.”

Mayor Rosen then weighed in, pointing out that the city’s property tax revenues — which are limited by state law to 1% annually — simply can keep up with a combination of inflation and other expenses. “So even if you tried to hold everything at the same with just what costs go up, it would still be a slow death,” he said. “So I think we need to do everything we can in every area, but we we have to find new revenue streams. We have to be as lean as we can, and we have to be honest with the public that things do cost more, and until we have other options, this is how we get our revenue.”

Councilmember Chen then proposed an amendment to Dunscombe’s proposal, suggesting that the city use $2 million from its contingency reserve to reduce the levy lid lift ask from $6 million to $4 million. Dunscombe then suggested to Chen that the city instead use the $2 million in contingency reserves to reduce the city’s $7.5 million interfund loan in 2025 — thus minimizing the loan interest the city would have to pay. The city would still be able to reduce the levy lid lift request in 2026, Dunscombe said, although she wasn’t sure if it could be “dollar for dollar” because she would also have to figure out how to replenish the city’s reserve fund.

After Chen clarified his amendment to reflect Dunscombe’s idea, the council began discussing the concept of pulling from the contingency reserve.

Answering a question from Nand, Dunscombe clarified that the contingency budget now has approximately $2.2 million, so drawing from the reserve fund would leave it with approximately $200.

Paine said she wasn’t yet comfortable with the idea of using the city’s contingency fund, pointing out the council had not yet begun seriously exploring revenue-generating options they discussed during a recent council study session. “I’d like to see us actively participating and doing some research on some of these [revenue] options before I’d be able to support this,” she said. “I just feel like we kind of need to see where we are in the first quarter next year,” Paine said.

Dotsch said she couldn’t support either Dunscombe’s original motion nor Chen’s amendment, stating there were “so many unknowns” about the council’s budget picture and how the work the council has done so far will play out.

In stating she was supporting Chen’s amendment, Olson said she wanted “to assure the public that we are highly committed to working on the revenue streams, and we’re not just relying on, you know, straight taxation through property taxes, that we are going to be scrambling and kind of already have been scrambling to try to do the due diligence to get some of these other things up and running.”

Councilmember Chris Eck said that while she appreciated Chen bringing the amendment forward, she couldn’t support it — although she did support Dunscombe’s proposed amendment. “I think we risk kicking the can down the road and continuing to cycle and have these conversations and moving funding here and there without really fixing the long-term problem,” she said. “So to me, the levy and what else we look for moving forward sustainably will be really important.”

While Chen’s amendment to Dunscombe’s motion failed, the original motion to remove the city’s $5 million “placeholder” interfund loan from the city’s utility funds for 2026 and replace it with a $6 million levy lid lift passed. The vote was 5-2, with Chen and Dotsch voting no.

The council ended the meeting with comments that mostly expressed optimism for the progress they had made in passing a balanced budget, despite the city’s difficult financial situation. “I am confident that as we continue to work on our financial situation over the course of the year, we’re going to find some opportunities to reorganize departments,” Councilmember Neil Tibbott said. “We’re going to find ways to raise revenues that make sense for our city in light of the changing economy of our state and nation.”

Nand, on the other hand, offered “a statement of grief and sorrow for those city employees being laid off in 2025 due to budget cuts. “These are real human beings, and this is not a day of celebration or joy or relief for these people who did absolutely nothing wrong and are now losing their jobs due to mismanagement financially and dysfunction in our city government,” Nand said.

Rosen acknowledged the painful decisions that had to be made during the budget process, “but I have seen throughout the year, and especially throughout the last couple of weeks, that the community and the staff — and very much this body — have brought their best to the table every day, because this city is worth bringing our best, and we’ll continue to do that,” he said.