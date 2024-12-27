Join Sno-King International Folk Dance Club on New Year’s Day

You are invited to dance with Sno-King International Dance Club from 2-4 p.m on New Year’s Day at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood
After that, the club meets every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. for international folk dancing — line, couple, set or individual. After a period for requests, there is a short lesson and a program of dances. You don’t have to bring a partner. The club will also teach a Greek line dance and a Serbian line dance.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 is set teaching night, which starts early at 6:45 p.m.; A Scottish Strathspey will be taught.
Saturday, Jan. 11 — also from 7-9 p.m. — is a birthday party celebrating the founding of the club. Come and eat cake.
Cost is $8. Learn more at www.sno-king.org, dancesnoking@gmail.com or 425-610-0303 (leave a message).
