Judge rules city must pay damages in tree code case

In a ruling last week on a case that has been simmering for more than three years, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge George Appel issued a court order saying that the City of Edmonds is responsible for financial damages suffered by the plaintiff, Nathan Rimmer, due to its repeated unconstitutional denial of Rimmer’s application for a building permit.

As reported earlier in My Edmonds News, the ordeal began in March 2022 when Rimmer applied for a permit to build a home on his vacant lot in the Edmonds Bowl. But a single tree – an ornamental flowering dogwood – caused the application to run afoul of the city’s tree code.

Because the dogwood measured greater than 6 inches in diameter, it fell into the category of a “significant tree” under the City of Edmonds Tree Code. Removing it would require the property owner to replace it with two replacement trees. In addition, as a condition of being issued a building permit, the property owner is required by city code to execute a notice on his title dedicating both the replacement trees themselves and a portion of his lot for their installation and perpetual maintenance — in effect granting the city a permanent legal interest in his property.

Not willing to relinquish his property rights, in December 2023 Rimmer filed suit in Snohomish County Superior Court. On Jan. 31, 2024, Judge Appel ruled that the city’s requirements in this case are unconstitutional and ordered that Rimmer’s building permit be granted.

But Rimmer ended up selling the property in April; the new owner took out the dogwood and is in the process of constructing a new residence on the site.

In last week’s ruling, Appel issued a court order finding the city liable for the financial damages suffered by Rimmer during the three-year ordeal, with the amount yet to be determined.

“The City of Edmonds’ demand was unconstitutional and served no purpose other than to increase its authority over private land use while trampling on property rights,” said Brian Hodges, a senior attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, which represents Rimmer. “Unconstitutional permit conditions like this drive up the cost for property owners to create badly needed housing, exacerbating the housing shortage.” (Read Pacific Legal’s 2023 review of the case here)

The city will ask the State Court of Appeals to review the ruling.

“Because this case was decided on questions of law, the Court of Appeals will review the matter de novo, which means that it will not defer to the superior court’s ruling but will freely consider the matter anew, as if no decision had been rendered,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen. “We will comply with the result of the appeal.”

