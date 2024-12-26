KCPuppetree to present Birds of a Feather at Edmonds Library Dec. 28

The Edmonds Library is presenting a fun-for-all ages puppetry program from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, featuring tales of birds and bird families from around the world.
Alex, a vibrant Macaw Parrot puppet, takes the audience on a journey to enjoy and learn stories about fascinating birds and bird families. Learn about Lady, the Golden Eagle who raised a goose as her own child. Meet Rio and Silo, Chinstrap Penguins who wanted a family so much they tried to hatch a rock. Plus Alex, our gregarious host, inspired by Alex the Grey African Parrot, who formed a deep bond with their human.
Kelly Campbell of KCPuppetree is a nationally recognized puppeteer and performer, known for presenting exemplary environmental education through the art of puppetry. Learn more at KCPuppetree: Portland Trash Puppet Theatre.
The Edmonds Library is located at 650 Main St.
